ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

SANDY 10 YEARS LATER: Pumping water out of the Battery

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom, Steve Burns
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAR6Z_0imHnmLZ00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Even before Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc on the New York City area 10 years ago this week, planners knew they were on borrowed time with each of Manhattan's train tunnels.

Then those tunnels were slammed with 13 million gallons of saltwater.

"You don't have to be an engineer to know you don't want a leaking tunnel underwater, so there's a lot of work that was done to patch those repairs," said Robert Freudenberg, a vice president with the Regional Planning Association.

But for Freudenberg, those Band-Aid repairs can only do so much.

"We're going to need to shut those tunnels down in the next few years to be able to make the long-term repairs to that tunnel," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n860L_0imHnmLZ00
The Brooklyn Battery Tunnel is flooded after a tidal surge caused by Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012, in Manhattan. Photo credit Allison Joyce/Getty Images

The Gateway Project, two new train tunnels, was announced a year before Sandy — expected to be done in 2021. Ten years later, it still has yet to break ground.

"It really becomes a sense of this being an urgent project, not just one that we should do, but one that we need to do," Freudenberg said.

The Trump Administration refused to move forward on the project, but the gears have recently started turning again with New York and New Jersey coming to terms with how they would split the price.

But there's another set of tunnels in Manhattan that still need help.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the agency is still "waiting for Amtrak to complete its work in the East River Tunnels."

He said those tunnels bring Amtrak and Long Island Railroad service into Penn Station, and Amtrak is finally expected to get to work on them once the LIRR service starts up at Grand Central in the next couple of months.

"When they take a tunnel out cause they are fixing it from Sandy damage, it does constrain the level of service, but we're going to support it so we can get to the other side," Lieber added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Restaurant owners say dining shed was removed without notice

NEW YORK -- Owners of a Manhattan restaurant are claiming the city tore down their dining shed without reason or warning, but the city's Department of Transportation says they sent several notifications.Mimi Blitz and Wesley Wobles say they spent $25,000 building their sidewalk dining shed for Pinky's Space on the Lower East Side. They claim after a DOT inspection, they were asked to remove a large planter and a trash can, but the city later tore down the entire structure.The DOT says they sent several notifications, including a cease-and-desist in August, because the shed was too far from the curb, didn't have reflective materials, was not ADA accessible and covered a manhole.The DOT says another notice was issued Oct. 4 and another a week after that."I don't think that any of the compliance issues that we were dealing with, because they had new ones every single time they came, I don't think that what we did deserved what happened," Blitz said. "There were no safety issues."When asked about the issue Friday, Mayor Eric Adams said his team will be looking into the matter.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Happy 118th birthday to the NYC subway!

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may be plagued with frequent problems, but that’s what happens as you age. Thursday marked the New York City subway system’s 118th birthday. It was launched on Oct. 27, 1904, according to the MTA. That year, there were 28 stations. Now there are 472, along with over 800 tracks miles […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA using private guards at subway entrances to stop fare evasion

NEW YORK -- New York City is bringing back the old idea of cracking down on fare evaders to prevent crime on the subway. The MTA has hired private, unarmed guards to help monitor the subway system, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. The guards will be moving around to different stations on different days to stop turnstile jumping. The idea is to stop a small crime to prevent a more serious one. Transit officials are testing the pilot program at random stations. Unarmed guards are being stationed at turnstiles to prevent people who don't pay from getting into the system. "To intercept people at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Can a hurricane destroy a New York City skyscraper?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Imagine a hurricane so strong that it topples the Empire State Building, snaps the Central Park Tower or blows out all the windows of the Chrysler Building.  It sounds like something out of a destruction montage in a Roland Emmerich disaster movie. But could it actually happen?  The short answer: the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whatnowny.com

Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side

After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Half-priced rides: MTA’s OMNY tap-and-go system now available for reduced fare customers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Customers who qualify for the MTA’s Reduced Fare program can now enjoy the convenience of the agency’s new contactless fare payment system. On Monday, the MTA announced that Reduced Fare customers can now link their benefits to any mobile phones or contactless credit/debit cards, making it the first major transit system to offer reduced fares on personal payment devices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders

Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
denver7.com

Police: Bus driver leaps out window after man hijacks NYC bus

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City said a man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked a city bus with a fake gun Thursday morning. The New York Police Department said at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 44-year-old man ran in front of a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand near 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy