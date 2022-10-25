ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Springfield Twp. couple pleads not guilty to starving, killing son

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple accused of starving and killing their son both plead not guilty. In September, a grand jury indicted John and Katherine Snyder on 26 counts, including aggravated murder. John's plea hearing was Friday morning, while his wife's was Thursday. John is accused of starving...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to infant death in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - An eight-week-old is dead after being found unresponsive in September. Police say they responded a call about an unresponsive infant on Elberon Avenue. The infant was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. The child, Ukhani Bridges, died on Thursday. A teenager was charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes

A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Former councilmember's bid for acquittal, new trial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former city councilmember PG Sittenfeld asked a judge to throw out his conviction on corruption charges or to give him a new trial. A district judge has set a hearing for December 5th for both sides to argue their cases. Sittenfeld was convicted in July on bribery...
CINCINNATI, OH

