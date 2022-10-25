Read full article on original website
WKRC
Hamilton County prosecutor highlights murder indictments in effort to motivate voters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County prosecutor is using the indictments of three people for four murders to call for tougher laws and judges. The prosecutor says three of the murders were committed by a 15-year-old boy who is currently in juvenile detention, the other he says committed by two men while the victim's infant child was right there.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
WKRC
Springfield Twp. couple pleads not guilty to starving, killing son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple accused of starving and killing their son both plead not guilty. In September, a grand jury indicted John and Katherine Snyder on 26 counts, including aggravated murder. John's plea hearing was Friday morning, while his wife's was Thursday. John is accused of starving...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Fox 19
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
WKRC
Local landlord who stalked tenant charged with violating protection order again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local landlord who was convicted of stalking a tenant and repeatedly violating a protection order has been charged again with violating that order. 73-year-old John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, own 55 rental properties in Sedamsville. They had already settled a lawsuit involving Klosterman sexually harassing...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection to infant death in East Price Hill
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - An eight-week-old is dead after being found unresponsive in September. Police say they responded a call about an unresponsive infant on Elberon Avenue. The infant was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. The child, Ukhani Bridges, died on Thursday. A teenager was charged with...
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
WKRC
Mom charged with OVI after crashing with 4 kids in vehicle has bond revoked
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, causing a crash, had to reappear in court Thursday after having her bond revoked. Police say Shannon McIntosh crashed her SUV into a pole while driving in Norwood on April 2. She had four...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
wvxu.org
Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes
A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
WKRC
Police identify 2 men killed in Hamilton shooting, which also injured toddler
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified two men that were killed in a shooting Hamilton which also injured two other people, including a three-year-old girl. The shooting happened on South Second Street, right by Bailey Square Tuesday night. Officers found four victims, including the child, who was wounded by...
Fox 19
30-year-old man charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
WKRC
Former councilmember's bid for acquittal, new trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former city councilmember PG Sittenfeld asked a judge to throw out his conviction on corruption charges or to give him a new trial. A district judge has set a hearing for December 5th for both sides to argue their cases. Sittenfeld was convicted in July on bribery...
