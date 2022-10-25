Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after a fatal accident in Franklin Township. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Ohio State Route 222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads Thursday afternoon. Police say that Sherri L. Cramer crossed the center line and struck a school...
Mom charged with OVI after crashing with 4 kids in vehicle has bond revoked
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman who is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, causing a crash, had to reappear in court Thursday after having her bond revoked. Police say Shannon McIntosh crashed her SUV into a pole while driving in Norwood on April 2. She had four...
Woman charged with murder in connection to wrong-way crash on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman was charged with murder after a fatal wrong-way crash on I-75 north. The crash happened on Sunday when a driver drove the wrong way on I-75 northbound near Kyles Lane. The driver who died, Martha Arlinghaus, was traveling the correct way. Police have charged...
Call to action to take place after 2 dead, 2 injured in Hamilton shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Community leaders scheduled a call-to-action Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Hamilton at Bailey Square. This comes two days after a deadly shooting killed two young men, and left two others injured, including a 3-year-old girl. The call to action is planned to last an hour....
Police identify 2 men killed in Hamilton shooting, which also injured toddler
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified two men that were killed in a shooting Hamilton which also injured two other people, including a three-year-old girl. The shooting happened on South Second Street, right by Bailey Square Tuesday night. Officers found four victims, including the child, who was wounded by...
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns and zombies.
2 charged with killing man who was standing in front of his baby in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Friday that two men are charged with killing a man in North Fairmount. On the night of June 19, police say Charlie Dailey, 26, drove 27-year-old Marquez Coleman and a third suspect to a park on Carll Street near Seegar Avenue.
Search underway in Butler County pond for suspect attempting to elude police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search was underway in a Butler County pond for a suspect who attempted to elude police on Thursday. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) was in St. Clair Township looking for a male who was last seen jumping into a pond but was not observed getting out.
Crews searching pond area in Butler County for suspect who fled from police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search is in progress at a pond in Butler County for a suspect who tried to evade police. It happened near Trenton Road at Riverside in St. Clair Township. Police say an alarm went off at the American Legion nearby around 5 a.m.,...
Butler County police arrest suspect who allegedly fled from deputies into a pond
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect who allegedly tried to evade police Thursday by getting into a pond in St. Clair Township, prompting a search and rescue effort, has been caught. Police were initially called to the area on Hamilton Trenton Road around 5 a.m. after a business's...
Butler County fire departments put new levy on ballot, desperate need for new equipment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County voters may see a handful of levies on the ballot, including some new ones that are critical for some of the volunteer fire departments to continue. Reily Township and Madison Township fire departments are both putting a new levy on the ballot. Both...
Springfield Twp. couple charged in son's death extradited back to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springfield Township couple charged in the death of their son has been extradited back to Hamilton County. John and Katherine Snyder were indicted on Sept. 27, 2022 for the eight-year-old boy's death and the alleged mistreatment of their other children. John is accused of...
Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
Hamilton County prosecutor highlights murder indictments in effort to motivate voters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County prosecutor is using the indictments of three people for four murders to call for tougher laws and judges. The prosecutor says three of the murders were committed by a 15-year-old boy who is currently in juvenile detention, the other he says committed by two men while the victim's infant child was right there.
Man arrested in connection with OTR shooting
A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left another man hospitalized pleaded not guilty on Friday. Police arrested 29-year-old Johntel Cooper on Thursday. He's charged with felonious assault in a shooting that happened on Oct. 11. Police say the victim of the shooting identified him in...
Video shows alleged thieves making sure no one was home before Carthage break-in
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The thieves who broke into one Carthage house were desperate to make sure no one was home. A neighbor’s surveillance footage shows two men walking up to the home on Fairpark around noon Tuesday. The homeowner says she got several alerts that they were knocking...
Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
Woman charged with killing newborn daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn daughter. Rebecca King allegedly killed the five-month-old on October 8. According to court documents, the baby died from blunt force impact. King already has an open domestic violence case.
Man accused of threatening P&G, inducing panic, pleads not guilty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man indicted for two counts of inducing panic pleaded not guilty Friday. Benjamin Wood was arrested in May after the Kenton County Sheriff's Office was made aware of statements targeting the Procter & Gamble office downtown. Wood allegedly said he was going to “shut down the...
Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
