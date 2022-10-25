ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Woman charged with murder in connection to wrong-way crash on I-75

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman was charged with murder after a fatal wrong-way crash on I-75 north. The crash happened on Sunday when a driver drove the wrong way on I-75 northbound near Kyles Lane. The driver who died, Martha Arlinghaus, was traveling the correct way. Police have charged...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns and zombies.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WKRC

Man arrested in connection with OTR shooting

A man arrested in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left another man hospitalized pleaded not guilty on Friday. Police arrested 29-year-old Johntel Cooper on Thursday. He's charged with felonious assault in a shooting that happened on Oct. 11. Police say the victim of the shooting identified him in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening to 'shut down the world via Cincinnati' indicted

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted after allegedly making threats to "shut down the world via Cincinnati." Cincinnati Police received information about concerning statements allegedly made by Benjamin Wood, including a statement that he allegedly sent to two people over text that he was "shutting down the world via Cincinnati."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman charged with killing newborn daughter

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn daughter. Rebecca King allegedly killed the five-month-old on October 8. According to court documents, the baby died from blunt force impact. King already has an open domestic violence case.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening P&G, inducing panic, pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man indicted for two counts of inducing panic pleaded not guilty Friday. Benjamin Wood was arrested in May after the Kenton County Sheriff's Office was made aware of statements targeting the Procter & Gamble office downtown. Wood allegedly said he was going to “shut down the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested after calling 911 over 40 times for false emergencies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 too many times to report false emergencies. Jerry Beach, 58, placed 43 calls to 911 since Aug. 1, according to court documents. Beach was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly said he had been assaulted and injured. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy