Although Taylor Swift wasn’t announced as one of the guests partaking in CMT’s Loretta Lynn tribute special on Oct. 30, she showed up in a short video clip to remember the singer. Taylor specifically honored Loretta for her songwriting, which is something that she, herself, has become known for in her music career. However, Taylor acknowledged that female songwriters would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for Loretta, who died earlier this month.

