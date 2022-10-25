ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respiratory, RSV cases surge in hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RSV is hitting kids hard this year, according to doctors at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph and Children’s Mercy of Kansas City. Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV last week and 153 were positive. 259 were tested the week before and 120 were positive. A spokesperson with the hospital said those numbers are similar to last year, but a bit higher.
Pony Express Farmers Market coming to a close this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Farmers Market is coming to a close this weekend. After a successful season, the market will have its last day this Saturday. The Farmers Market begins in the springtime running through the end of October, open every Wednesday and Saturday morning. The items vary...
