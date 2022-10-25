ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/27)

BOOKED: Christopher Maher on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ouray Gray on Barton County District Court case on hold for court, no bond set. RELEASED: Michael Croslin on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Domestic Battery and...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Charges filed in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
mhshighlife.com

McPherson Sonic fined

The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/27) At 4:58 a.m. a prowler was reported at 301 Hoisington Street in Susank. At 7:43 a.m. an accident was reported in the 600 block of E. US 56 Highway. At 10:02 a.m. an accident was reported at 1164 SE 40 Road in...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man puts right to bear arms to the test in Barton Co.

Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood receives two grants for downtown sidewalk work

Small communities sometimes need some help for the big projects. Ellinwood City Administrator Chris Komarek said a Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvement project would not have been possible without a large grant. That grant was approved on Oct. 6, and Ellinwood will receive just over $1 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) as part of a $1.46 million total grant.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College recognizes employees for years of service

Barton Community College recognized employees for years of service at an all-campus forum earlier this semester. Assistant Director of Financial Aid Whitney Asher, 15 years. Mechanical Systems Technician Brian Yager, 10 years. Executive Director of Workforce Training & Economic Development Mary Foley, 10 years. Executive Director of Healthcare and Public...
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (10/26)

Action from the Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register was approved for the period of October 12, 2022, and ending October 26, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - ITEM A. REQUEST FOR SPONSORSHIP OF THE BARTON COUNTY ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL LEAGUE: -Coach Ethan Thomas...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Longtime FHSU rodeo coach earns lifetime achievement award

A lifetime of commitment to the rodeo industry earned Bronc Rumford the 2022 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award. Rumford, who lives in Abbyville, Kan., has been involved in the rodeo business his entire life. "It hasn't sunk in yet," said Rumford, 71. "It is such a personal...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission releases CUNA Mutual mortgage in full

The CUNA Mutual property located at 1809 24th Street in Great Bend, just off the 281 Bypass, will soon be changing hands with the purchase by USD 428. But first, some housekeeping was needed at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting. The body approved a Full Release of Mortgage relating to a loan that was issued in 2004.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

A new sculpture installed at Shafer Gallery

Acquisitions come into the Shafer Art Gallery from a number of different sources. The art gallery, centered in the campus of Barton Community College, features permanent pieces that further the vision of the gallery. Gallery Director Dave Barnes said regional artists are another focus. The Shafer Gallery recently installed a...
GREAT BEND, KS
ksal.com

Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
