Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/27)
BOOKED: Christopher Maher on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ouray Gray on Barton County District Court case on hold for court, no bond set. RELEASED: Michael Croslin on Barton County District Court warrant for Aggravated Domestic Battery and...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Cop Shop (10/27)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/27) At 4:58 a.m. a prowler was reported at 301 Hoisington Street in Susank. At 7:43 a.m. an accident was reported in the 600 block of E. US 56 Highway. At 10:02 a.m. an accident was reported at 1164 SE 40 Road in...
Kansas man puts right to bear arms to the test in Barton Co.
Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
Great Bend receives $337K grant, plans for Sports Complex expansion
The City of Great Bend and Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau received a $337,500 grant from Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, to make major additions to the Great Bend Sports Complex. There were eight recipients of the Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) that were...
🎤City Edition: Great Bend Fire Dept. staff
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and members from the Great Bend Fire Department that aired Oct. 26, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Ellinwood receives two grants for downtown sidewalk work
Small communities sometimes need some help for the big projects. Ellinwood City Administrator Chris Komarek said a Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvement project would not have been possible without a large grant. That grant was approved on Oct. 6, and Ellinwood will receive just over $1 million from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) as part of a $1.46 million total grant.
Barton Community College recognizes employees for years of service
Barton Community College recognized employees for years of service at an all-campus forum earlier this semester. Assistant Director of Financial Aid Whitney Asher, 15 years. Mechanical Systems Technician Brian Yager, 10 years. Executive Director of Workforce Training & Economic Development Mary Foley, 10 years. Executive Director of Healthcare and Public...
Great Bend’s workforce recruitment in New Mexico with positive feedback
Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the event in September was...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (10/26)
Action from the Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register was approved for the period of October 12, 2022, and ending October 26, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - ITEM A. REQUEST FOR SPONSORSHIP OF THE BARTON COUNTY ELEMENTARY BASKETBALL LEAGUE: -Coach Ethan Thomas...
Pay increases lowering Barton Community College’s vacant positions
The Barton Community College Board of Trustees approved the personnel report at Tuesday’s meeting that included the hiring of Kiah Rainbolt as a campus safety officer. Barton’s President Dr. Carl Heilman said the college seems to be always searching to fill a safety officer position and was pleased to fill the open spot.
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
Longtime FHSU rodeo coach earns lifetime achievement award
A lifetime of commitment to the rodeo industry earned Bronc Rumford the 2022 PRCA Donita Barnes Contract Personnel Lifetime Achievement Award. Rumford, who lives in Abbyville, Kan., has been involved in the rodeo business his entire life. "It hasn't sunk in yet," said Rumford, 71. "It is such a personal...
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Barton Commission releases CUNA Mutual mortgage in full
The CUNA Mutual property located at 1809 24th Street in Great Bend, just off the 281 Bypass, will soon be changing hands with the purchase by USD 428. But first, some housekeeping was needed at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting. The body approved a Full Release of Mortgage relating to a loan that was issued in 2004.
Earthquake recorded Thursday near Rooks-Ellis county line
A small earthquake was recorded Thursday in southern Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.3-magnitude quake was detected at 4:25 p.m. just north of the Ellis County line, the KGS reported.
A new sculpture installed at Shafer Gallery
Acquisitions come into the Shafer Art Gallery from a number of different sources. The art gallery, centered in the campus of Barton Community College, features permanent pieces that further the vision of the gallery. Gallery Director Dave Barnes said regional artists are another focus. The Shafer Gallery recently installed a...
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
