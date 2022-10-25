Read full article on original website
kilj.com
Pasture Rent and Fence Law Meeting & Farm Transition / Farm Estate Planning Meeting
Henry County is hosting a Pasture Rent and Fence Law Meeting on Thursday, November 17 from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant (127 North Main Street). Kitt Tovar Jensen, ISU Center for Agricultural Law & Taxation Legal Consultant, will discuss who is required to have a fence, what is a tight fence, settling boundary disputes, who is responsible for maintaining which portions of the fence, trees in the fence line, and various other topics. Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, will cover Iowa State Extension’s pasture rental rate survey, things to consider when establishing a pasture rental rate, and various ways to calculate a pasture rental rate other than a straight cash rental rate. This workshop is free for all participants, but pre-registration is appreciated to assure adequate space. Please contact the Henry County Extension Office at (319) 385-8126 to register by November 16.
kilj.com
West Liberty Foods To Close Mount Pleasant Facility
Iowa-based turkey processor West Liberty Foods will close its Mount Pleasant facility in 2023, affecting 350 employees. The location has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats since its opening in 2003. The facility is not meeting the needs of the company, due to a reduction in demand for the product, according to a news release sent Friday.
oskaloosaiowa.org
Bird Rides terminates license for e-scooter service in Oskaloosa
E-scooter service provider Bird Rides, Inc. ("company") has provided notice to the city of their intent to remove operations in Oskaloosa and terminate their license agreement effective November 23, 2022. The City of Oskaloosa entered into a license agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. on August 16, 2021 and the scooter sharing service was launched locally shortly thereafter.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
kilj.com
Burlington Business District Fire
At 4:36 PM Wednesday October 26, 2022 the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Bent River Brewing at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming up through their floor. Firefighters arrived one minute later and found smoke coming from the front of DeLuxe Aesthetics at 506 Jefferson Street. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located a fire just under the floor of the front display window. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to this area, but smoke had traveled throughout the business and into the 2 adjoining.
Three Arrested After Eastern Iowa JBS Was Targeted In $9 Million Theft Ring
Back on September 1st, eastern Iowa was left with a lot of questions after semi-trailers full of meat were stolen from a JBS facility using a nearby truck. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m. about stolen semi-trailers from a JBS facility. An investigation into the incident found that there had been a semi stolen from the area of JBS which is believed to then been used to take three semi-trailers.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal […]
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
ottumwapost.com
Warrant Wednesday October 26, 2022
OTTUMWA - Wapello County has over 500 active warrants. Warrant Wednesday’s are designed to help law enforcement locate wanted persons, with the public’s help. Do NOT attempt to apprehend these individuals. Instead, call the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661 or Wapello County Sheriff’s Department at (641) 684-4350 if you have any information on their whereabouts. Your tips can be made anonymously.
KWQC
Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearm charges. Zachary Bennett, 27, was arrested on multiple felony warrants, including, possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B Felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D Felony; and drug tax stamp violation, a Class D Felony.
Pen City Current
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
kilj.com
Louise Marilyn (Hill) Stauffer
Louise M. Stauffer, 85, of Wayland, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church in rural Wayland, with Pastor David Shreeves officiating. Burial will follow at the Wayland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church and Compassus Hospice. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kilj.com
Peter J. Hallett
Peter J. Hallett, 53, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Salem East Cemetery. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Online...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
