Henry County is hosting a Pasture Rent and Fence Law Meeting on Thursday, November 17 from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant (127 North Main Street). Kitt Tovar Jensen, ISU Center for Agricultural Law & Taxation Legal Consultant, will discuss who is required to have a fence, what is a tight fence, settling boundary disputes, who is responsible for maintaining which portions of the fence, trees in the fence line, and various other topics. Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, will cover Iowa State Extension’s pasture rental rate survey, things to consider when establishing a pasture rental rate, and various ways to calculate a pasture rental rate other than a straight cash rental rate. This workshop is free for all participants, but pre-registration is appreciated to assure adequate space. Please contact the Henry County Extension Office at (319) 385-8126 to register by November 16.

1 DAY AGO