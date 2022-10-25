Read full article on original website
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
Auburn Fire Chief honors engineer for going 'above and beyond'
Auburn City Fire Department Chief Dave Spencer recently named Fire Engineer Alex Lawton as the department’s 2022 Employee of the Year. “Alex brings so much to the table for us,” Spencer said. “He goes above and beyond and plays key roles in many internal committees.”. Lawton was...
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
Lincoln Police Department staff want to serve
Lincoln Police Department Officer Joshua Neri said he always knew he wanted to be an officer. “My dad was a police officer so as I grew up, I was inspired by seeing him in his gear,” Neri said. Neri has been in law enforcement for three years. He started...
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
Lincoln Police Logs
Andre Kusuma, 28 of Elk Grove was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Athens Drive. Hector Salcedo, 21 of Olivehurst was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Twelve Bridges Drive. Kenya Salcedo,...
Rocklin Fire Department Spotlight
Rocklin Fire Department staff say they love serving the community. “I was inspired by my uncle who was a fire chief,” said Rocklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Molinaro. He has been with the department for 23 years. Molinaro started taking classes to become a firefighter after high school...
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Roseville Police Department says community can help by being aware
Our local law enforcement makes an impact daily on everyone’s lives, whether it be through community interaction or keeping residents safe. Officer Tyler Cantley of the Roseville Police Department knows and values the “true impact” he leaves on his community. It is the best part of the job for him.
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Driver crashes into fence after being shot at: sheriff’s office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene […]
Auburn Council Knights of Columbus 'Tootsie Roll' Drive is this weekend
Knights of Columbus will hold its Intellectual Disabilities – aka “Tootsie Roll” – Drive on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30. Knights and their families will be found on those dates in front of Safeway, Grocery Outlet and Save Mart in Auburn, Worton’s Market in Foresthill and Holiday Market in Meadow Vista raising money for the Intellectually Disabled.
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
A Structure Fire Spread To Vegetation In West Point This Morning
West Point, CA – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County that destroyed a home. The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Winton Road, near Stockton Box Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. She added that the grass fire was contained to an estimated 3-4 acres.
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 48th Avenue. "It's almost like a nightmare sometimes when you hear about these crazy incidents," said Julian Jeffrey, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened."Bullets don't have any names on them. So you know, just because you got a quarrel with somebody or whatever is going on. I mean, there's tons of innocent people around regardless of what's going on."A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.
