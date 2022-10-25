Walt Disney World is a massive resort with so much to do it is near impossible to do it all, especially in one trip. In addition to the four theme parks there are two very different water parks, but guests have only been able to experience one at a time since the pandemic, and that’s not going to change anytime soon, as Disney World has just announced that Blizzard Beach will be opening in a few weeks, while Typhoon Lagoon will be going on the Disney World refurbishment list.

