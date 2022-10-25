ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kayla Powell
3d ago

Vote No! Especially since they are saying that the downtown jail is for those who haven't been sentenced but left out the part that the jail they upgraded already is for men only. And the last post they had on the news was about their employees not having a safe work environment... but never once said anything about the inmates that actually live there. The inmates are people too... everyone makes a mistake or two in their lives and if it was for everyone I'd vote yes. But their only concern is for the employees that clock in and out. Treat and respect other and teach them to be good and care for others and maybe the jails wouldn't be as full as they are. If you plan to upgrade the cells and living conditions along with the other maintenance that needs to be done I'd be all for it.

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument

EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
EATON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Jackson corrections officer killed in crash

JACKSON, MI — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Forty-nine-year-old Jamie Brockwell of Jackson lost control of his motorcycle on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 94 from M-60 in Blackman Township this weekend and struck a guardrail. Brockwell was pronounced dead...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI

