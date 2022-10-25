Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
kitco.com
Fed's soothsayers see signs of an inflation downshift
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Is the U.S. economy stuck with such high inflation that it will take a recession to fix it. Or are prices about to crater and leave the Federal Reserve with a load of financial stress, slowed growth, and higher-than-needed interest rates to answer for?. From...
kitco.com
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
kitco.com
Fed seen slowing pace of rate hikes in December
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen backing off of its aggressive rate-hike pace starting in December after a raft of data published Thursday added fresh evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank has sought to engineer is underway. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18...
kitco.com
Is the Fed any closer to pivoting
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. We have seen this pattern play out through most of the summer as investors have been caught chasing...
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
kitco.com
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
kitco.com
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that...
kitco.com
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
kitco.com
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
kitco.com
ECB policymakers stick with hike plans even as recession looms
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even if that pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment as fresh data pointed to higher than feared inflation. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and...
kitco.com
Buoyant Wall Street boosts world, European stocks; oil slides
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - World and European shares turned higher on Friday as Wall Street extended gains amid hopes of a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes. Commodity prices took a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar. Oil prices slid after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19...
kitco.com
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
kitco.com
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - October 27, 2022
Prices as of 9:31 a.m. EDT 27 October 2022 $1,665.20 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 27 October 2022 to 11 November 2022. Gold prices have been in an uptrend since late last week. Prices seem to be holding up well in light of mixed economic data, volatile equity markets, and political winds. Today the first estimate of U.S. third quarter GDP came in at 2.6%, a healthy level and stronger than market expectations. Inflation meanwhile continues to be at high levels. It is expected that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates next week by 75 basis points. This is likely already priced into many markets, including precious metals. That said, the near term economic forecast suggests lower growth globally or recessionary conditions and still high inflation rates, in addition to political friction worldwide. Gold prices are expected to head higher, perhaps testing $1,680 or $1,700. There remains potential for a pullback, but could be limited to $1,650.
kitco.com
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
kitco.com
Gold, silver down as USDX rebounds, U.S. GDP upbeat
(Kitco News) -The near-term fates of the gold and silver markets continue to lie with the daily price action in the U.S. dollar index. Today, the USDX was solidly up, and in turn gold and silver prices were down. Some added price pressure came from a better-than-expected U.S. GDP report. December gold was last down $4.90 at $1,664.30 and December silver was down $0.041 at $19.445.
kitco.com
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
kitco.com
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
Comments / 0