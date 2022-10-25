We continue our series on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Megan Welles is creator of HorseWell, a myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used by horse owners to treat muscle soreness in horses.

2 DAYS AGO