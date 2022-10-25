Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Helping with the cost of spay and neutering pets
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates a spay and neuter certificate program for those who qualify. In an effort to reduce the number of animals without homes in Sheridan County this program is aimed at helping households that earn under $35,000 a year spay and neuter their pets. According...
Sheridan Media
Bringing the lessons home: WWF plants local native wildlife gardens
It’s been 85 years since the Wyoming Wildlife Federation began to advocate for sportsmen and women, support wildlife conservation efforts and educate the next generation on the benefits of a healthy ecology and wildlife population in the Cowboy State. While in Sheridan visiting schools creating native wildlife gardens as...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
Sheridan Media
Walker talks water
The Sheridan Community Land Trust team wished to help farmers, ranchers and others interested in the subject of water and its use. The subject is broad, water is needed for every form of life and its abundance or lack thereof can make or break a local economy. The need for water affects every aspect of the agricultural sector as well as recreational, hunting and fishing and the population of an area. The need for water touches almost every aspect of a civilization.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College concert dedicated to veterans Nov. 6
The Sheridan College Music Department has announced it will present the Brass Ensembles and Symphony Band’s first concert of the academic year at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts. “The free concert features works from the Baroque period through classic...
Sheridan Media
Start-Up Challenge Finalists- HorseWell
We continue our series on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Megan Welles is creator of HorseWell, a myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used by horse owners to treat muscle soreness in horses.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Receives Best School Ranking
Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...
Sheridan Media
High School Football Takes Center Stage With Playoff Games Today… Rams, Eagles and Broncs are all Playing at Home
RAMS FOOTBALL – For the 24th straight season, the Big Horn Rams are in the playoffs. During that stretch, Big horn has made it to the championship game 13 times, winning 6 of them. Two of those of championship games were against this year’s first round opponent, the Mountain...
Comments / 0