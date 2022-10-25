ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Helping with the cost of spay and neutering pets

The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates a spay and neuter certificate program for those who qualify. In an effort to reduce the number of animals without homes in Sheridan County this program is aimed at helping households that earn under $35,000 a year spay and neuter their pets. According...
Bringing the lessons home: WWF plants local native wildlife gardens

It’s been 85 years since the Wyoming Wildlife Federation began to advocate for sportsmen and women, support wildlife conservation efforts and educate the next generation on the benefits of a healthy ecology and wildlife population in the Cowboy State. While in Sheridan visiting schools creating native wildlife gardens as...
Walker talks water

The Sheridan Community Land Trust team wished to help farmers, ranchers and others interested in the subject of water and its use. The subject is broad, water is needed for every form of life and its abundance or lack thereof can make or break a local economy. The need for water affects every aspect of the agricultural sector as well as recreational, hunting and fishing and the population of an area. The need for water touches almost every aspect of a civilization.
Sheridan College concert dedicated to veterans Nov. 6

The Sheridan College Music Department has announced it will present the Brass Ensembles and Symphony Band’s first concert of the academic year at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts. “The free concert features works from the Baroque period through classic...
Start-Up Challenge Finalists- HorseWell

We continue our series on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Megan Welles is creator of HorseWell, a myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used by horse owners to treat muscle soreness in horses.
SCSD#2 Receives Best School Ranking

Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...
