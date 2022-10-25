ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Respiratory, RSV cases surge in hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RSV is hitting kids hard this year, according to doctors at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph and Children’s Mercy of Kansas City. Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV last week and 153 were positive. 259 were tested the week before and 120 were positive. A spokesperson with the hospital said those numbers are similar to last year, but a bit higher.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Neighbors react to fatal bridge collapse

(KEARNEY, Mo.) One person was killed and three others were injured when a bridge that was under construction east of Kearney collapsed Wednesday. Authorities say a contractor was killed when the structure collapsed as concrete was being poured onto the bridge deck. A spokesperson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office...
KEARNEY, MO
kq2.com

One person killed after bridge collapse in Clay County

(KEARNEY, Mo.) First responders are on scene at a bridge collapse in Clay County. KMBC 9 is reporting that the bridge spans the Carroll Creek just east of Kearney and was under construction. A spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says that workers were pouring concrete when the collapse...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy