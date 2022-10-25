(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RSV is hitting kids hard this year, according to doctors at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph and Children’s Mercy of Kansas City. Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV last week and 153 were positive. 259 were tested the week before and 120 were positive. A spokesperson with the hospital said those numbers are similar to last year, but a bit higher.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO