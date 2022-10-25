Read full article on original website
capcity.news
WYDOT: Private roadside installations prohibited; state offers free memorials for families
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding citizens that private roadside memorials are prohibited by law, but there is a state-run alternative to commemorate loved ones. Wyoming law prohibits any encroachment, such as advertising signs or private memorials, on highway right of way, WYDOT said in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there's less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire
As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé's high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. "He got a cool horn accessory...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
gearjunkie.com
After 3 Years, Likely Remains of Missing Hunter Found in Wyoming
The discovery of human remains south of Rawlins, Wyo., is the latest in a series of clues that could finally unravel the tale of the missing hunter. On Oct. 19, 2019, elk hunter Mark Anthony Strittmater vanished into the snowy southern Wyoming woods. Three years later, on Oct. 16, 2022, hunters stumbled upon a firearm obscured beneath some vegetation. The hunters promptly alerted a game warden, who sent the news up the chain to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. "For me, it felt like an eternity," said Stryker, of...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Gonias from Commack, New York, while hunting on the Cross C Ranch on Tunnel Road near Wheatland. Cindy Woods writes: "John gave us this picture and said, 'You live on a little piece...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
cowboystatedaily.com
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company's...
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
cowboystatedaily.com
Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike
Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly's teeth and claws and his trigger finger. "He was probably less...
