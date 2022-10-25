ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY
gearjunkie.com

After 3 Years, Likely Remains of Missing Hunter Found in Wyoming

The discovery of human remains south of Rawlins, Wyo., is the latest in a series of clues that could finally unravel the tale of the missing hunter. On Oct. 19, 2019, elk hunter Mark Anthony Strittmater vanished into the snowy southern Wyoming woods. Three years later, on Oct. 16, 2022, hunters stumbled upon a firearm obscured beneath some vegetation. The hunters promptly alerted a game warden, who sent the news up the chain to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 27, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Gonias from Commack, New York, while hunting on the Cross C Ranch on Tunnel Road near Wheatland. Cindy Woods writes: “John gave us this picture and said, ‘You live on a little piece...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy