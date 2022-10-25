ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, MO

warrencountyrecord.com

Charles Duaine Kallenbach

Mr. Charles Duaine Kallenbach of Warrenton passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born on Oct. 9, 1935, in Tuscumbia, MO, to the late Charles Edison and Wilma Ruth (nee: Connell) Kallenbach. Charles had reached the age of 87 years. Charles proudly served our...
WARRENTON, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lurking along the Missouri River is the Missouri State Penitentiary. Built in 1836 to insure Jefferson City would remain the state capital, no one wanted to end up there. Today though, guests are dying to get in thanks to this property being considered, one of the most haunted places in Missouri.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured

A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

