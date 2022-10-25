Read full article on original website
UK PM Sunak speaks to India's Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak's office said on Thursday. Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, told Modi...
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be...
Germany says Russia threatens Europe after Putin predicts 'dangerous' decade
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats...
ECB policymakers stick with hike plans even as recession looms
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even if that pushes the bloc into recession and stirs political resentment as fresh data pointed to higher than feared inflation. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and...
Turning City of London into the 'Wild West' would be self-defeating, says BoE's Woods
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turning the City - London's financial district - into a wild west to attract more business after Brexit would be self-defeating as maintaining financial stability is key to competitiveness, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday. Britain's parliament is approving a new...
Italy's windfall tax on energy companies needs to be rewritten - PM
ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy needs to rewrite its windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. The previous government led by Mario Draghi expected to fund part of its measures to soften the impact...
Yen slips against greenback after BOJ stays dovish
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen fell more than 1% against the dollar on Friday after a dovish Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates, bucking the trend among other major central banks, while the greenback strengthened after U.S. data showed inflation was still running hot. BOJ Governor...
U.S. developing domestic uranium strategy - energy secretary
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.” The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
ECB will keep tightening as Eurozone economy keeps slowing
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. After raising interest rates by 75 basis points across the board, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the...
ECB gets rid of subsidy on bank loans to mop up cash
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday got rid of a subsidy on over 2 trillion euros of loans to banks to encourage them to repay early, a move designed to mop up excess cash but which was criticised by the banking industry. The ECB has...
Glencore's bid to expand coal mine in New South Wales rejected
Oct 28 (Reuters) - The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission on Friday refused Glencore PLC's application to expand the Glendell coal mine due to the significant impact it would have on the heritage values in the region. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Denmark's central bank raises key rate to highest level in 13 years
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.60 percentage points to 1.25% on Thursday to its highest level in thirteen years, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank. Denmark, the first country in the world to impose...
Russia declares end of mobilisation for Ukraine
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia announced on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands of people in a month, with more than a quarter of them already sent to the battlefield. The announcement appears to bring...
Northvolt may delay German battery factory over energy costs, CEO tells newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Northvolt may build its battery factory in northern Germany later than planned, Chief Executive Peter Carlsson told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing a sharp rise in energy prices as part of the reason for the possible delay. "We want to continue to be a European...
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday its Russian unit had agreed to sell a portfolio of personal installment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major U.S. lender looks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia. The bank will also sell a...
