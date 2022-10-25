ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett

Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
rsvplive.ie

RTE’s Ryan Tubridy left begging for mercy after terrifying scare at work

Ryan Tubridy was left begging for mercy after a terrifying scare at work. The radio presenter arrived for his late night show and was asked to give a tour of their studios. However, the staff at The Late Late Show had prepared something very special to help him get into the festive mood.
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Sinead Kennedy rocks fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on The Today Show

Sinead Kennedy rocked a fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on Today this week. The RTE presenter is not only loved for her presenting skills, her fans are also keen to know where she gets her stylish outfits from. Thankfully, Sinead is always happy to post the details on Instagram and...
rsvplive.ie

Inside couple's dream manor house wedding in Carlow after they first met in school

Áine Courtney and John James Dunne, both from Co. Wexford. Our entire wedding celebration took place at Ballykealey House, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Our ceremony took place in the converted barn, which served as the perfect venue for a summer rustic themed wedding. The ceremony was carried out by the celebrant Janette Wade and music was performed by the brilliant harpist Caroline Stapleton.
rsvplive.ie

RTE's Kathryn Thomas celebrates daughter Grace's first birthday in sweet family snaps

Kathryn Thomas celebrated her daughter Grace's first birthday surrounded by family and friends. The RTE presenter took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of Grace's special day. One black and white photo saw Kathryn and her husband Padraig, eldest daughter Ellie, sister Linda and other family members pose together in...
rsvplive.ie

Ronan Keating pays romantic birthday tribute to wife Storm in emotional post

Ronan Keating has taken to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his wife Storm as she celebrates her birthday. The singer shared a series of stunning photos of Storm with a very romantic caption. He met Storm in 2011, and they got married four years later in 2015 and...
rsvplive.ie

Country singer Barry Kirwan marries fiance Michelle in gorgeous Tyrone wedding

Country music star Barry Kirwan and his wife Michelle Carville got married in style this weekend. The couple tied the knot surrounded by their close friends and family in a Tyrone wedding. A guest list of 150 people cheered on the bride and groom as they walked down the aisle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy