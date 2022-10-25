Read full article on original website
Tributes pour in for CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett from Una Healy, Rosanna Davison and more
Tributes have begun to pour in following the sad passing of Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett. News of the 34-year-old's death following a fight with cancer circulated this afternoon. She is survived by her two daughters. Close friend Una Healy led tributes to the campaigner. "Lynsey, I am heartbroken beyond...
Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett
Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
Louis Walsh ‘blocked it all out’ after learning of Stephen Gately’s death
Louis Walsh says he “blocked it all out” after learning of Stephen Gately’s death. The boy band manager opened up about being told the talented singer had passed away in 2009. He recalled the happier moments of his time with Stephen who he said “ticked all the...
RTE viewers left trying to solve mystery in audience after latest Late Late Show episode
RTE viewers were left trying to solve a mystery in the audience after the latest Late Late Show episode. While it was an incredible line-up, from gold medallist Kellie Harrington to country music legend Daniel O’Donnell, there was something else that caught people’s attention. By a weird turn...
RTE’s Ryan Tubridy left begging for mercy after terrifying scare at work
Ryan Tubridy was left begging for mercy after a terrifying scare at work. The radio presenter arrived for his late night show and was asked to give a tour of their studios. However, the staff at The Late Late Show had prepared something very special to help him get into the festive mood.
Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra say son Jamie's divorce was "difficult" for his family
Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra have opened up about their son Jamie's divorce. The footballer and TV personality split from singer Louise after 19 years of marriage back in 2017. Harry admitted that it was "difficult" for his family, but they stayed out of it and didn't interfere. The...
Karen Koster remembers late mum with touching post five months on from her sudden death
Karen Koster’s words can resonate with anyone who has lost a parent or loved one. The Virgin Media presenter announced in June after two weeks off air that her mother passed away suddenly, an unexpected loss she called “completely surreal” at the time. Taking to Instagram on...
RTE's Sinead Kennedy rocks fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on The Today Show
Sinead Kennedy rocked a fabulous dress from Dunnes Stores on Today this week. The RTE presenter is not only loved for her presenting skills, her fans are also keen to know where she gets her stylish outfits from. Thankfully, Sinead is always happy to post the details on Instagram and...
Inside couple's dream manor house wedding in Carlow after they first met in school
Áine Courtney and John James Dunne, both from Co. Wexford. Our entire wedding celebration took place at Ballykealey House, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Our ceremony took place in the converted barn, which served as the perfect venue for a summer rustic themed wedding. The ceremony was carried out by the celebrant Janette Wade and music was performed by the brilliant harpist Caroline Stapleton.
RTE's Kathryn Thomas celebrates daughter Grace's first birthday in sweet family snaps
Kathryn Thomas celebrated her daughter Grace's first birthday surrounded by family and friends. The RTE presenter took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of Grace's special day. One black and white photo saw Kathryn and her husband Padraig, eldest daughter Ellie, sister Linda and other family members pose together in...
Irish football legend Niall Quinn fulfils 40 year old promise he made to his mother by getting a degree
More than 4,500 people graduated from Dublin City University this week, and footballing legend Niall Quinn was among them. The Ireland and Arsenal footballer received a MA in History from DCU during the Autumn Graduation. He was accompanied at the ceremony at The Helix in Ballymun, Dublin by his wife...
Ronan Keating pays romantic birthday tribute to wife Storm in emotional post
Ronan Keating has taken to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to his wife Storm as she celebrates her birthday. The singer shared a series of stunning photos of Storm with a very romantic caption. He met Storm in 2011, and they got married four years later in 2015 and...
Country singer Barry Kirwan marries fiance Michelle in gorgeous Tyrone wedding
Country music star Barry Kirwan and his wife Michelle Carville got married in style this weekend. The couple tied the knot surrounded by their close friends and family in a Tyrone wedding. A guest list of 150 people cheered on the bride and groom as they walked down the aisle...
