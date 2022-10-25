Read full article on original website
Fintech Juni Secures Swedish EMI License
The team at Juni is pleased to share that they have secured their Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Swedish regulator Finansinspektionen. This is “a first step to enable [them] to issue e-money in Sweden and in time, across Europe.”. According to the firm, this means that Juni and...
Worldline Acquires Stake in Fintech Platform SoftPos.eu
Only a few weeks after finalizing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline [Euronext: WLN] has now moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-headquartered Fintech platform that reportedy converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. The investment in SoftPos.eu offers...
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
Citi Ventures Invests in Fintech Platform Wildfire Systems
Wildfire Systems Inc., a Fintech platform that powers white-label reward programs and shopping companions, announced that it has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures. The funding will “support Wildfire’s technological innovation and continued ability to deploy new features that will drive rewarding online shopping experiences for consumers worldwide.”...
BNPL: Zip Supports Buy Now Pay Later Adoption with Zip Card
BNPL firm Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product “offered through its portfolio.”. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card “extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format.”
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
Expense Management Software Firm Center Secures an Additional $15M in Series B
Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, announced it “has completed its series B funding round with an additional $15 million from existing investors.”. On the heels of the investment round, Center also “appointed travel industry innovator and CLEAR Co-Founder and President, Ken...
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Payments Firm Mercuryo Boosts Crypto Services via Fireblocks
Mercuryo, a payments Fintech, is boosting its crypto services by integrating with Fireblocks. Fireblocks is a leading digital asset infrastructure firm that powers the transfer, storing, and issuing of digital assets. Serving over 1500 financial institutions, Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.
Filecoin Keeps Pushing Forward, Announces CDN Availability for the Masses
AWS competitor Filecoin has announced the availability of its CDN labeled “Filecoin Saturn.”. Filecoin, a project from Protocol Labs, harkens back to the initial coin offering (ICO) days when it raised a whopping $200+ million with the assistance of Coinlist. While most coin offerings of that generation withered and died, and some were the target of enforcement action, Filecoin has forged ahead with its stated mission.
PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy
After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
Evergreen Bank Group, Narmi Launch Digital Banking Platform
Evergreen Bank Group has launched Narmi‘s mobile and web-based banking platform and digital account opening solution for its Evergreen Bank Group, Performance Finance and FreedomRoad Financial brands. The platform enhances the customer’s digital banking experience, “both via a computer or mobile device, and allows current and new customers to...
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
More Details on StartEngine Acquisition of SeedInvest: Purchased for $24 Million
Following a typical regulatory review, StartEngine will soon own substantially all of SeedInvest’s assets, including its database of registered investors. SeedInvest is currently owned by Circle, which purchased the company in 2019 when Circle was pursuing a different strategy. Circle is the issuer of a leading dollar-based stablecoin, USDC – a digital asset the company believes will be the future of payments and transfers.
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
Fitch: US Regulators Block Fintechs Pursuing Bank Charters
Fitch Ratings says Fintechs and other non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are being blocked from receiving bank charters by public officials, adding that these digital firms are at a competitive disadvantage because of this reality. Fitch notes that no industrial loan company (ILC) charters have been approved since 2020. Fitch adds...
Fintech Upgrade Announces High Yield Savings at 3.5% APY
Upgrade, an online lender, card provider, and neobank, has announced a high-yield savings account that currently generates 3.5% APY labeled “Premier Savings.” The savings account must hold a minimum balance of $1000 and is available in all 50 states. While interest rates have risen dramatically, many banks have...
Singapore Looks to Reduce Consumer Risk of Crypto Trading, Encourages Stablecoins with New Rules
-Retail Investors May Be Banned from Using Leverage in Crypto Trading. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has proposed new initiatives aimed at mitigating risk to consumers in regard to crypto trading. At the same time, MAS has proposed new regulators designed to encourage stablecoins as a “credible medium of...
Kyriba Enhances Cash Forecasting for CFOs with Liquidity Planning Platform
Kyriba, which claims to be a global “leader” of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, announced the launch of Liquidity Planning, a “totally reimagined” cash flow planning and forecasting solution. Liquidity Planning unifies FP&A, working capital and treasury data across multiple scenarios, giving CFOs data, insight and...
