ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Interventionists to increase attendance at SJSD schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School attendance has been a struggle across the nation and in St. Joseph. To help combat attendance struggles, the district hired nine attendance interventionists. "Our job goes way beyond just attendance," said Emily Bowman, an attendance interventionist at Lafayette High School. "It's being that safe person that...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Respiratory, RSV cases surge in hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) RSV is hitting kids hard this year, according to doctors at Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph and Children’s Mercy of Kansas City. Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV last week and 153 were positive. 259 were tested the week before and 120 were positive. A spokesperson with the hospital said those numbers are similar to last year, but a bit higher.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy