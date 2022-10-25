Read full article on original website
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
George Strait, Wynonna Judd + More to Perform at Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Service
Loretta Lynn's life and career will be celebrated during a public memorial service to be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7PM ET.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is ‘Not Supposed to Be Here,’ And She’s Not Exaggerating
Lainey Wilson was pretty candid with fans about a medical emergency that involved her father, but the full story reveals just how terrifying the incident was for her family. Fans first got word that something was wrong in late July, when she pulled out of a show in Iowa for a family emergency. A week later she announced that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father. Around that time, Lainey's sister, Janna, offered that a fungal infection caused by Diabetic Ketoacidosis was the root of it all. Medicines and surgery to remove dead tissue were said to have put Brian Wilson on the right path.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020, but their love story didn't begin in the most traditional way. The two began their relationship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a recent interview with People, McEntire says that hurdle — being apart — only strengthened their connection.
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
Leslie Jordan Had Breathing Issues in the Weeks Before His Fatal Car Crash
A new report from TMZ suggests that Leslie Jordan may have experienced some concerning health symptoms leading up to his fatal car crash, which law enforcement believe may have been caused by a medical event. According to the publication, a source close to Jordan reveals that the star was suffering...
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Son, Harlan ‘Banks’ Houser
Randy Houser and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family! The singer and wife Tatiana took to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to introduce their second child, Harlan "Banks" Houser. The couple announced the news with photos showing the new family of four spending time outdoors...
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
Kane Brown Opens Up About Abuse He Endured From His Stepdad
It's hard to find a moment in which Kane Brown doesn't have a smile on his face. The fun-loving country singer can be seen living his best life on stages across the globe and goofing around with this daughters on social media. However, behind that smile is a past that Brown sums up as a "crazy."
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Eric Church Offers First Look at His Broadway Bar, Chief’s [Watch]
Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video. The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as...
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
Laine Hardy Parts Ways With Record Label: ‘I Will Forever Be Grateful’
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has parted ways with his record label, Disney Music Group, as well as 19 Entertainment. The "Memorize You" singer shared the news on Thursday (Oct. 20), and says he's looking forward to taking his career "in a new direction." "I was just 17...
Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen + More Stars Will Perform at the 2022 CMA Awards
The Country Music Association has unveiled the first round of performers at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards, which is set to take place in November. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the A-Listers set to grace the stage during the awards show. Lambert —...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
