Fort Wayne Toys for Tots could be in jeopardy for 2022, warehouse space needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne coordinator for Toys For Tots tells WANE 15 they’re still looking for donated warehouse space to operate out of for 2022.

Donald Emert is now in his third year as the local Toys For Tots coordinator.

He said, as a non-profit that needs it, they’ve been blessed to find a donated space the last two years, but haven’t had any luck this year despite calling several businesses. All the spaces they’ve looked into aren’t available.

Emert said they have two semi-trucks full of toys and supplies ready to deliver in Fort Wayne, but nowhere to unload the items.

According to Emert, they served 6,300 kids in 2021 while serving Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. This year, they’ve added Wells and Adams counties to their reach.

Considering inflation and serving two more counties, Emert expects the need to be even greater this year.

“If you can just envision last year’s 6300 kids, and each child gets 4 to 5 toys. Some get bicicyes, everything else. Without a warehouse space, we probably would not be able to do it this year,” he said.

Emert said they’ve seen other chapters that operate out of a house, but Fort Wayne’s operation is too big to do that.

They’re looking for a warehouse space, hopefully with a loading dock and at a location near a public bus route. Emert said that’s because there may be families who don’t have access to a car to come pick up toys.

He added that they’d love to have something up to 10,000 square feet or bigger, but he knows beggars can’t be choosers.

The space would be needed in November and December.

“I hope that we can get a space and that we can continue on because there’s so many types of different families that we see that need the support,” Emert said.

This is the 75th year for Toys for Tots. Individual families can start signing up for toys on November 1 through their website.

Anyone who may want to offer up space for the non-profit or who has a suggestions can call or text (260) 267-0417, or email fort.wayne.in@toysfortots.org .

