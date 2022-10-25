ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Toys for Tots could be in jeopardy for 2022, warehouse space needed

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2huv_0imHkjWL00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne coordinator for Toys For Tots tells WANE 15 they’re still looking for donated warehouse space to operate out of for 2022.

Donald Emert is now in his third year as the local Toys For Tots coordinator.

He said, as a non-profit that needs it, they’ve been blessed to find a donated space the last two years, but haven’t had any luck this year despite calling several businesses. All the spaces they’ve looked into aren’t available.

Emert said they have two semi-trucks full of toys and supplies ready to deliver in Fort Wayne, but nowhere to unload the items.

According to Emert, they served 6,300 kids in 2021 while serving Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. This year, they’ve added Wells and Adams counties to their reach.

Fort Wayne movie theatre requires kids to be with adult

Considering inflation and serving two more counties, Emert expects the need to be even greater this year.

“If you can just envision last year’s 6300 kids, and each child gets 4 to 5 toys. Some get bicicyes, everything else. Without a warehouse space, we probably would not be able to do it this year,” he said.

Emert said they’ve seen other chapters that operate out of a house, but Fort Wayne’s operation is too big to do that.

They’re looking for a warehouse space, hopefully with a loading dock and at a location near a public bus route. Emert said that’s because there may be families who don’t have access to a car to come pick up toys.

He added that they’d love to have something up to 10,000 square feet or bigger, but he knows beggars can’t be choosers.

The space would be needed in November and December.

“I hope that we can get a space and that we can continue on because there’s so many types of different families that we see that need the support,” Emert said.

This is the 75th year for Toys for Tots. Individual families can start signing up for toys on November 1 through their website.

Anyone who may want to offer up space for the non-profit or who has a suggestions can call or text (260) 267-0417, or email fort.wayne.in@toysfortots.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years. Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Fort Wayne Police and Fire to host free, safe Halloween bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments invite the community to their free Safety Village Halloween Bash, Saturday, October 29, noon – 3:00 p.m. at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. The departments have teamed up with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ten Point Coalition holds prayer walk to celebrate 4th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) — Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition joined local pastors on a prayer walk Tuesday to commemorate the Ten Point Coalition’s 4th anniversary. The intent of the walk was to bring the community together to become more educated, involved and united in a response to the issues that face the Ten Point Coalition focus area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Snider’s Tippmann live on WANE to preview GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann was live on WANE-TV at 6 p.m. to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as Bishop Dwenger host the Panthers in a 5A sectional 12 semifinal at Shields Field. Tune in at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Injured In Head-On Collision

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WARSAW, IN
WANE 15

10/28 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll went on the road to beat perennial powerhouse Penn, while Norwell, Bishop Luers, Eastside, and Adams Central rolled on sectional semifinals night of The Highlight Zone!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy