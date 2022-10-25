Read full article on original website
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that...
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon
Gold market sees muddle sentiment, but price needs to hold above $1,620 next week
The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that bullish analysts and retail investors have a slight advantage; however,
Bitcoin Oct. 27 daily chart alert - Bulls have the technical edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday, on a corrective pullback after
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
Gold/Silver: Who wants to take delivery?
It was another week of panic, as volatility kept the investing public on tilt as rates, real yields, and U.S. Dollars continued to drive markets. As I write this story, the Dow Jones continues to tac on points creating a 1794-point range this week fueled by a rotation out of technology and into more favorable sectors. Is this the beginning of a new bull market? I don't believe so, as we set up another heavy week of global inflation data releases and the much anticipated November 2 FOMC meeting. Will the Fed raise 50 or 75 bps? It doesn't matter, but if you want to know the probability, here it is.
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report
CPM Trade Signal - October 27, 2022
Prices as of 9:31 a.m. EDT 27 October 2022 $1,665.20 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 27 October 2022 to 11 November 2022. Gold prices have been in an uptrend since late last week. Prices seem to be holding up well in light of mixed economic data, volatile equity markets, and political winds. Today the first estimate of U.S. third quarter GDP came in at 2.6%, a healthy level and stronger than market expectations. Inflation meanwhile continues to be at high levels. It is expected that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates next week by 75 basis points. This is likely already priced into many markets, including precious metals. That said, the near term economic forecast suggests lower growth globally or recessionary conditions and still high inflation rates, in addition to political friction worldwide. Gold prices are expected to head higher, perhaps testing $1,680 or $1,700. There remains potential for a pullback, but could be limited to $1,650.
Bulls to get challenged
S&P 500 has been rejected at 3,900, but is showing premarket fine resilience in light of the META disappointment â and AAPL is reporting today. Sectoral market breadth is simply improving, value and cyclicals are keeping stocks afloat no matter the coming tech earnings (that covers AMZN too) with their possible gyrations offering buying opportunities.
Crypto market cap is back above $1 trillion after BTC spiked above $21K
A volatile day in the stock market resulted in lower prices on the day following weak earnings reports
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
The next recession: something evil this way comes
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Following better than expected GDP growth in Q3, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christain discusses the potential for a recession coming up in the near term. Although no one can predict the exact start date, Jeff lays out why CPM Group expects one, and some of the strategies investors can use to prepare.
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the brink of bankruptcy
The company indicated that it will not be able to make payments owed to creditors in late October
Where is gold headed next week? Vote now!
(Kitco News) - Kitco aficionados, it is now time to have your say in where you think gold prices are heading in the short-term. Will gold prices go higher, lower or remain unchanged next week? Kitco readers will have until 9 a.m. ET, Friday to cast their vote. The results...
