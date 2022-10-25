North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State Auditor says the state's election systems are "incredibly secure" following an independent review. "Yes, we do have a security contractor that we work with. Every two years we are looking at security assessments for the State of North Dakota and the university system, and this year we asked them specifically to evaluate our election processes for any vulnerabilities," said Josh Gallion.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO