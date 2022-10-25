North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign

Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state auditor: "exceptionally unlikely" state elections will be influenced by fraud
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State Auditor says the state's election systems are "incredibly secure" following an independent review. "Yes, we do have a security contractor that we work with. Every two years we are looking at security assessments for the State of North Dakota and the university system, and this year we asked them specifically to evaluate our election processes for any vulnerabilities," said Josh Gallion.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State House District 4B Candidate Jim Joy: "We have to work together to do what's right" to ease tax burdens on families and small businesses
(Hawley, MN) -- A small town Minnesota mayor is putting his hat into the ring in an effort to become the representative for the District 4B in the State House. Jim Joy is a candidate to become a State House Representative in District 4B. The Hawley Mayor joined WDAY Midday to share his mindset he would share with state leaders, find ways to cut back on inflation and taxes, and voice his strong support for law enforcement.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state senator proposes childcare plan; says childcare should be considered "core public infrastructure"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan is touting a Democratic-NPL legislative proposal to address the state's childcare crisis. "It is a crisis and there are so many pieces in childcare that we need many pieces of solutions. There is not one solution that will address all the issues," said Hogan.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota U.S House Candidate Cara Mund: "It's not that women don't want to serve in these roles, we want to, we are capable, we are eager."
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S House Candidate looking to represent North Dakota is sharing her goals if she would be elected in the upcoming November General Election. Cara Mund joined WDAY's Thursdays with Tony to speak on her campaign. Mund says the deciding factor for her to enter the race came down to a lack of representation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Auditor: No election fraud detected
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's office says no fraud has been found in North Dakota's election system. Auditors from the office of Josh Gallion just released a review of the state's election system and found it's "exceptionally" unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be influenced by fraud.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha: "My job was to really try to turn the corner on an office that had been under heavy attack"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A prominent state official is sharing why she is seeking re-election in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Blaha, Minnesota's State Auditor, joined WDAY Midday to talk about her campaign. Blaha shared the goals of the office, how she has rebuilt the office following her election four years ago, and her goals moving forward.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that, the state attorney general said in an opinion that has drawn mixed reviews.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota U.S Senate Candidate Katrina Christiansen: The state has to " decouple our energy sector from those bad guys" in OPEC to improve energy independence
(Bismarck, ND) -- A U.S Senate Candidate is seeking to unseat a longtime incumbent in the upcoming November General Election. Katrina Christiansen spoke on WDAY Midday to share her political views, her top policy priorities, and how the campaign is going so-far this election cycle. "I have an understanding of...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Ballot Measure 1: Term Limits
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
kvrr.com
California nonprofit challenges claims made by Measure 2 opponents
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A nonprofit in California is pushing back against claims that legalizing cannabis will increase crime, teen use and traffic deaths. Diane Goldstein is the Executive Director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and a former police officer. She says they feel this isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. The group advocates for criminal justice and drug policy reforms and it’s full of current and former law enforcement professionals, judges and attorneys.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"
(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
KFYR-TV
Battling Blackbirds: wildlife technicians flock to North Dakota to help producers
BISMARCK, N.D. – Blackbirds cause millions of dollars in damage to late season row crops every year. As they migrate south, they often stop to feed in sunflower fields in the Dakotas. So, every year, USDA Wildlife Services hires a few part-time, seasonal workers to help get those birds...
North Dakota's Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Can These Weeds Put A Halt To A Carbine?
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY TO RECEIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT DOLLARS AND POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW SEEKING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS
Over the last year, Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Panel for the Opioid Settlement and Distribution. This summer, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will spend its more than $300 million opioid lawsuit settlement aimed at funding the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
valleynewslive.com
Potentially toxic North Dakota horse feed withdrawn from distribution
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued a withdraw from distribution order to Feed Mix of Harvey for their All Around Horse Pellet 14, with lot code 081022. The All Around Horse Pellet 14 is being withdrawn from distribution based on the presence of monensin...
“No” to seizing freedom: One North Dakota Journalist’s story
Simon says that violated his constitutional rights and went against the state's shield law, which is designed to protect journalists and their sources.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
Or you could say they're due to be broken.
