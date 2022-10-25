ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in Langlade County lake

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A Sheboygan man reported missing nearly one month ago has been found dead in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, according to Langlade County Sheriff’s officials.

Adam Krause, 58, was last seen Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. His empty boat was discovered the next day.

Police asked for help locating the man and a massive air, water and ground search was launched this week. The Langlade County Sheriff’s Dept. was joined by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wolf River Fire Department, and several other agencies. Searchers pulled his body from the water on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected.

