Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

National analyst is praising Tennessee now, but don’t forget what he said about Vols fans 5 years ago

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is one of many national talking heads praising the Tennessee Vols right now. The Vols are the best story in college football. No one expected Tennessee to be a factor in the College Football Playoff this season, yet here they are ranked No. 3 in the nation with just five regular season games left to play.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky

Tennessee football game day is back, with the No. 3-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosting No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'

Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
JACKSON, MS
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
