Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear
On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
Alabama's Jermaine Burton back in spotlight as new video of Tennessee incident surfaces
A new video that surfaced Thursday night shed more light on the incident involving Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton and a female Tennessee fan.
Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem
For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
Late Kick: Are the Vols in trouble against Kentucky on Saturday?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into the matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky and whether the Volunteers huge matchup between Georgia next week has them overlooking the Wildcats.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Recruiting roundup: USC legend says he received bag of cash; Oregon, Alabama poised to add bluechip commitments
It's been another busy 48 hours on the recruiting trail and there were plenty of headlines. Oregon, Florida State and Washington added key commitments, while both the Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide appear poised to add another bluechip prospect in the near future. The nation's No. 1 running back is ...
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Could UNC football lose one of its top commits in the class of 2023?
As it stands, the UNC football recruiting class has a total of 20 commits for 2023.
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Vols legend reveals the moment that made him immediately commit to Tennessee
Tennessee Vols legend Ron Slay made his mark in Knoxville on the basketball court, but he ended up on Rocky Top thanks to a football game. Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, joined Charlie Burris and I on The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week. And he had...
What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
National analyst is praising Tennessee now, but don’t forget what he said about Vols fans 5 years ago
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is one of many national talking heads praising the Tennessee Vols right now. The Vols are the best story in college football. No one expected Tennessee to be a factor in the College Football Playoff this season, yet here they are ranked No. 3 in the nation with just five regular season games left to play.
How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky
Tennessee football game day is back, with the No. 3-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosting No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for...
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
