Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 charged in relation to alleged murder after remains found at South Holston Lake
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after evidence was found following an investigation into human remains that were found at South Holston Lake. The remains were found on Thursday by a fisherman near Observation Knob Park, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports. An investigation was […]
Johnson City Press
Authorities: Stolen pistol involved in Big Stone Gap police officer’s death
When federal prosecutors announced the arrests of Michael Donivan White and 18 alleged co-conspirators of a methamphetamine ring Tuesday, more details came out about the weapon used in the killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. According to the federal criminal complaint against White and others, federal and...
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
Husband & wife arrested in Erwin drug bust, police chief reports
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An undercover drug operation led Erwin authorities to the 1100 block of Martins Creek Road, where they arrested a married couple on Wednesday. A news release from the Erwin Police Department states the agency and the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon L. Lyons, 66, and Tammy G. Lyons, 63, both […]
DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
cbs19news
Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
Johnson City Press
19 arrested in connection with 2021 Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON - Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
wymt.com
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
q95fm.net
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say
ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
2 seriously injured after Bristol Highway crash in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two drivers were seriously injured after a crash on Bristol Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Investigators at the scene of the crash told News Channel 11 that both drivers of a pickup truck and a utility vehicle were transported to the Johnson City Medical […]
Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
Kingsport man sentenced to 7+ years in prison for role in Capitol riots
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he assaulted a law enforcement officer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Albuquerque Head, 43, was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Thursday. Head was sentenced in […]
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
993thex.com
Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs
An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
wcyb.com
Kingsport man sentenced for role in January 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — A Kingsport man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison Thursday for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Albuquerque Head, 43, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a Capital police officer. According to court documents, Head was among rioters participating in the assault on...
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City man caught on camera stealing vehicle
A Johnson City man was arrested on Tuesday after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing a vehicle. According to Johnson City Police, Noah Gates was named the suspect after security camera footage showed him steal the vehicle at around 8 AM on Tuesday. Just two hours later, investigators found...
WAFF
Tennessee man sentenced to prison for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2020. According to court documents, Albuquerque Head, 43, joined rioters pushing against a police line and...
Comments / 0