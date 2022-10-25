Watch: Former Players, Coaches Congratulate Luke Fickell on UC Wins Record
Fickell passed Rick Minter for the all-time mark this past weekend.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — UC head football coach Luke Fickell became the winningest coach in Bearcats' history this past week. That prompted UC to get plenty of people he's impacted across his career to congratulate the coach.
Fickell (54 wins) passed Rick Minter for the record in nearly half the total seasons coached at UC. Check out the video with some big names below.
-----
