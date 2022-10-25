ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

Victoria Beckham Shares The Only Way She Could Agree To Spice Girls Tour

By Middays with Drew
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OiS0_0imHjxfU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQ4eP_0imHjxfU00

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham opened up during an interview with Andy Chen about the possibility of a Spice Girls revival tour.

She said, “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, But I think now with everything else I’ve got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children, I couldn’t commit to that.”

Host Andy then suggested that she appears as a hologram and become “Hologram Spice” to which Victoria replied, “That’s a great idea!”

The last time the Spice Girls toured was in 2019. However, Beckham did not take part in that tour.

Would you be excited about a Spice Girls Reunion Tour? Who was your favorite Spice Girl?

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy