Victoria Beckham Shares The Only Way She Could Agree To Spice Girls Tour

Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham opened up during an interview with Andy Chen about the possibility of a Spice Girls revival tour.

She said, “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, But I think now with everything else I’ve got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children, I couldn’t commit to that.”

Host Andy then suggested that she appears as a hologram and become “Hologram Spice” to which Victoria replied, “That’s a great idea!”

The last time the Spice Girls toured was in 2019. However, Beckham did not take part in that tour.

Would you be excited about a Spice Girls Reunion Tour? Who was your favorite Spice Girl?