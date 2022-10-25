ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

NWS confirms tornado hit south of Jarrell during storms Monday night

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

JARRELL, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- Officials with the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon confirmed a small tornado hit areas south of Jarrell during severe weather Monday night.

The survey crews have not yet assigned a rating to the tornado, with ground surveys still needing to take place. Aerial surveys showed a "concentrated area of tornadic damage" as well as damage from straight-line winds.

The area was under a Tornado Warning due to the fast-moving storm, which was issued around 8:45 p.m. Monday night.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said the survey crew found about three dozen structures that sustained light to severe damage, and at least one home under construction that collapsed.

Some of the most significant damage was done at the ESD #5 fire station, located along County Road 313. Part of its roof was blown off by the storm, along with several garage bay doors.

Jarrell officials also reported some trouble for 18-wheelers and other vehicles along Interstate 35 as the storm was moving through. Several 18-wheelers were toppled over onto their sides, blocking the southbound lanes of the interstate.

