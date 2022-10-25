Austin's airport sets new all-time passenger record on Monday

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Airport officials were expecting a busy day on Monday following this year's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, and travelers more than delivered - smashing the old all-time record for passengers at AUS, set just a week before.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said Tuesday that 43,177 passengers departed from the airport on Monday - besting the old record of 35,357 set on Oct. 17.

Airport officials say they're on track to see as many as 21, perhaps 22 million passengers move through the airport this year. The all-time high is 17.3 million passengers, set back in 2019.