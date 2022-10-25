ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's airport sets new all-time passenger record on Monday

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Airport officials were expecting a busy day on Monday following this year's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, and travelers more than delivered - smashing the old all-time record for passengers at AUS, set just a week before.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said Tuesday that 43,177 passengers departed from the airport on Monday - besting the old record of 35,357 set on Oct. 17.

Airport officials say they're on track to see as many as 21, perhaps 22 million passengers move through the airport this year. The all-time high is 17.3 million passengers, set back in 2019.

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

