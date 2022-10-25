ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Final 2022 Ohio AP football rankings: Winton Woods, Badin finish as No. 1

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
With the regular season complete and playoff pairings set, the Ohio Associated Press released its final rankings going into the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament.

Heading into the race for a state championship, Winton Woods has jumped to No. 1 in Division II while Badin maintains the top spot in Division III.

Kings checks in at No. 8 in DII with Western Brown at No. 5 in DIII.

In Division I, unbeaten Lakota West moves to No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Moeller. Lakewood St. Edwards stays atop DI. Princeton and Mason were just out at No. 11 and 12, respectively.

Unbeaten Wyoming stays at No. 2 in DIV behind Cleveland Glenville with Taft tying for No. 10.

Takeaways:Greater Cincinnati Week 10 high school football

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151

2. Lakota West (2) 10-0 132

3. Moeller 9-1 127

4. Springfield (2) 8-1 102

5. Elder 8-2 80

5. Gahanna Lincoln 9-1 80

7. Medina 9-1 50

8. Centerville 8-2 31

9. Dublin Jerome 8-2 30

10. Perrysburg 9-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Princeton, 23. Mason, 17.

Division II

1. Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131

2. Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130

3. Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109

4. Xenia (1) 10-0 76

5. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70

6. Avon (1) 9-1 68

7. Medina Highland 10-0 59

8. Kings 9-1 42

9. Hudson 10-0 40

10. Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake, 33. Austintown-Fitch, 17. Edgewood, 15.

Division III

1. Badin (12) 10-0 155

2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135

3. Canfield 8-1 104

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69

5. Western Brown 9-1 66

6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55

7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54

8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53

9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40

10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson, 35. Bellbrook, 21. Tiffin Columbian, 17. Bloom-Carroll, 13.

Division IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152

2. Wyoming (2) 10-0 133

3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 10-0 128

4. Sandusky Perkins 9-1 88

5. Beloit West Branch 9-1 76

6. Van Wert 9-1 72

7. Steubenville 8-2 67

8. Elyria Catholic 8-2 26

9. Chillicothe Unioto 9-1 23

10. (tie) St. Clairsville 8-2 21

10. (tie) Taft 8-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork, 18. St. Marys Memorial, 18. Bishop Fenwick, 14.

Division V

1. Ironton (9) 10-0 122

2. Canfield South Range (3) 10-0 120

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-0 107

4. Liberty Center (1) 10-0 103

5. Coldwater (1) 9-1 86

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 68

7. Germantown Valley View 9-1 56

8. Milton-Union 9-0 54

9. Springfield Northeastern (1) 10-0 37

10. Pemberville Eastwood 10-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace, 22. Bloomdale Elmwood, 20. Richmond Edison, 12.

Division VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 10-0 158

2. Kirtland (2) 10-0 138

3. Carey 10-0 121

4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 93

5. Mogadore 9-0 80

6. Beverly Fort Frye 9-1 73

7. Columbia Station Columbia 10-0 58

8. Versailles 7-3 42

9. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 41

10. Lafayette Allen East 9-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian, 13.

Division VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 8-1 146

2. McComb (3) 9-1 113

3. Newark Catholic 7-1 108

4. Antwerp (1) 10-0 103

5. Lowellville (1) 10-0 87

6. Ansonia (2) 9-1 79

7. (tie) Waynesfield-Goshen 10-0 54

7. (tie) New Bremen (1) 7-3 54

9. Ft. Loramie 8-2 40

10. Hannibal River 9-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington, 18. Lima Central Catholic, 15.

