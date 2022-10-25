Police: Driver killed in Blue Ash crash, school bus stuck under power lines

A driver was killed in a crash that caused a school bus to become trapped under power lines Tuesday afternoon, according to Blue Ash police.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue, police said in a news release.

A vehicle was headed north on Kenwood Road when the driver veered left of center and struck a tree and utility pole, police said.

The collision with the pole caused power lines to fall onto a Sycamore Community Schools bus.

The students, as well as a bus driver and aide, weren't injured, police said, adding the students were taken safely from the scene by another school bus.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim's identity until their family is notified.

The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating the crash with help from Hamilton County's traffic unit.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available. Photo provided by Enquirer Media partner Fox 19.