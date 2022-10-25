See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in latest MIAA tournament power ranking

The MIAA released its newest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game. Seeds are in parenthesis.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (36)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (21)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (23), Old Rochester (32), Apponequet (46), Fairhaven (51)

Div. 4: Wareham (37)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (46)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (47)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (24), GNB Voc-Tech (27), Bishop Stang (32), Fairhaven (48), Apponequet (53)

Div. 4: Wareham (51)

Div. 5: Old Colony (61)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (37)

Div. 3: Apponequet (22), Bishop Stang (26), Fairhaven (34), Old Rochester (51), GNB Voc-Tech (58)

Div. 4: Wareham (49)

Div. 5: Old Colony (70)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (5)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (4), Fairhaven (7), GNB Voc-Tech (10), Apponequet (24), Bishop Stang (34)

Div. 4: None

Div. 5: Wareham (29), Old Colony (52)

