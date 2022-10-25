ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in latest MIAA tournament power ranking

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

The MIAA released its newest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game. Seeds are in parenthesis.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (36)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (21)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (23), Old Rochester (32), Apponequet (46), Fairhaven (51)

Div. 4: Wareham (37)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (46)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (47)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (24), GNB Voc-Tech (27), Bishop Stang (32), Fairhaven (48), Apponequet (53)

Div. 4: Wareham (51)

Div. 5: Old Colony (61)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3GTX_0imHjn5S00

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (37)

Div. 3: Apponequet (22), Bishop Stang (26), Fairhaven (34), Old Rochester (51), GNB Voc-Tech (58)

Div. 4: Wareham (49)

Div. 5: Old Colony (70)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DnF4_0imHjn5S00

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (5)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (4), Fairhaven (7), GNB Voc-Tech (10), Apponequet (24), Bishop Stang (34)

Div. 4: None

Div. 5: Wareham (29), Old Colony (52)

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in latest MIAA tournament power ranking

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inquirer and Mirror

Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss

(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
wgbh.org

In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Sink Your Teeth Into This Three-Course Eggs Benny Flight From This North End New Bedford Restaurant

Ladies and gentlemen, I have found the best-kept hidden gem of New Bedford's North End and there's an eggs benny flight on the menu. In the far northern part of New Bedford, right smack in the center of the Sassaquin area is a quaint little mom-and-pop restaurant with the most unique and delicious (if I do say so myself) breakfast and lunch dishes. It's called What's Cookin'? and they have what it takes to please the soul and satisfy the belly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy