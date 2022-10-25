ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

WA State DOH ‘Relaxes’ More COVID Rules in Schools

According to information released by the Washington State Department of Health, more COVID-era restrictions and rules will be eased, likely next week. The information, presented here via the Walla Walla School District, indicates some significant changes coming in schools. According to the WWSD:. "The 5-day isolation of COVID positive individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

On Oct. 31, get ready to welcome ... The New Normal!

When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a position to be able to continue our efforts against COVID in multiple ways, without the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

I Saw You

HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Poll: Abortion, Inflation Are Washington Voters' Top Issues in November Election

Traci McGivern has occasionally voted for Republicans. Like many Washington voters surveyed this month in a new statewide poll, McGivern says the most important issue to her in the Nov. 8 election is abortion. She trusts Democrats more on that issue, which she says has grown more urgent since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the national level.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy