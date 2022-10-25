Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wfmynews2.com
Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
Indiana investigators identify 5-year-old found dead in suitcase
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, the mother of the 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, whose body was found in April.Oct. 26, 2022.
95.3 MNC
Two motorcyclists injured in separate crashes
Two motorcyclists were injured in separate hit and runs in St. Joseph County. It happened on Sunday, when officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injured motorcyclist. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he was hit on purpose, causing him to run off the road. Another officer...
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
WIBC.com
ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
KFVS12
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago brings a retired Texas doctor to the Heartland to say thank you. “Hello. Hello.”. Dr. Jim Travis has a warm greeting for the small group gathered at the...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
KFVS12
Mountain lion spotted in western Ill. tranquilized, sent to rescue center
WESTERN Ill. (KFVS) - After tracking a mountain lion for several days, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized it and sent it to a rescue center. According to a Facebook post by IDNR, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services staff tranquilized the animal around noon on Friday, October 28 and will take it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. The center specializes in caring for large and exotic cats.
foxwilmington.com
A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
KFVS12
IDPH reports 13,642 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths over past week
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - 13,642 people in Illinois contracted COVID-19 over the past week. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Friday that 67 people died from COVID-related illness since Oct. 21. The CDC and IDPH reported that 38 counties are now at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared...
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
KFVS12
Dept. of Agriculture to host Veteran’s event in Du Quoin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture in coordination with Farmer Veteran Coalition of Illinois will host a Veteran’s Day reception on November 1. The reception will take place at 6 p.m. in the Expo Hall on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and is open to all...
KFVS12
Madigan waives right to appear for AT&T arraignment, pleads not guilty
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will not appear for his arraignment on a conspiracy charge related to a corruption scheme with AT&T. Madigan was scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1, but his attorneys filed a motion Tuesday to waive his right to appear for the arraignment. Federal Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole approved Madigan’s request Wednesday afternoon.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
953wiki.com
Smoke from Range Fire at Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge in Southeastern Indiana
A range fire was ignited on Jefferson Range on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 during standard training exercises at Jefferson Range. Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) are overlaid on the Army’s former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG), located between Madison, Versailles and North Vernon, Indiana. The fire was ignited on the 50-acre range located in the center of the former Proving Ground; the fire is approximately 500 acres in size and is found mostly in the area around a Precision Guided Munitions Range located on Jefferson Range. Helicopter rounds ignited light grasslands and leaves on Jefferson Range around 3:30 PM on October 19. These rounds also ignited a portion of Big Oaks NWR east of the range within the designated safety fan that surrounds this Range. Officials determined that the fires were within existing fire breaks and private land is not in jeopardy. Officials regularly contact Emergency Officials in each of the local counties (Ripley, Jennings, and Jefferson Counties) to inform them of the situation. Big Oaks NWR firefighters are currently monitoring and controlling these fires.
Comments / 0