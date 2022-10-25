Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Community leaders discuss housing challenges in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to housing in Jefferson City, community leaders say there are not a lot of options. That, combined with worsening economic conditions can make a roof over your head tough to access. On Tuesday, the Capital City Housing Conference held a hearing to discuss...
KOMU
Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
kwos.com
Cole Commissioner backs planned low income hosuing
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman is excited about three low – income private apartment complexes planned for Jefferson City. He says when built they’ll offer about 120 – apartments to lower income workers …. While Commissioners unanimously signed off on the ‘workforce housing’ plan, Mayor Carrie...
KOMU
$1 million Missouri Blue Scholarship fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits
JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million "Missouri Blue Scholarship" fund Friday, in hopes to attract more people to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a...
KOMU
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico. ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
KOMU
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
KOMU
Callaway Chamber of Commerce to host job fair and business expo
FULTON — The Callaway Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair and business expo on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event is free to the public and will be held at Callaway County Extended Employment at 2611 North Bluff Street. Open from 2 to 6 p.m., the fair will...
KOMU
Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
vandalialeader.com
New ‘Live Healthy’ program available to Audrain County residents
Mayors, commissioners and other county officials gathered at the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department last week for a monthly municipalities meeting. During the meeting, Eastern District Commissioner Leslie Meyer introduced a new health program that has been made available to Audrain County residents. She discussed the benefits of the program with those in attendance.
KOMU
Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
KOMU
City of Columbia Diversity Award nominations now open
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Awards. The City of Columbia plans to recognize those in the community who have had an impact in promoting appreciation for diversity and cultural understanding. The winners of the...
KOMU
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
abc17news.com
Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
KOMU
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 29
Here are all the events happening around mid-Missouri this Halloween!. Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Here are all the scores and highlights from your favorite teams as the opening round of districts kicked off yesterday night!. Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to...
Governor visits Wooldridge to see fire damage in person
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will survey the damage a wildfire inflicted on a Cooper County village from the air Wednesday. The post Governor visits Wooldridge to see fire damage in person appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash
A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
abc17news.com
Cooper County Fire Protection District looking at ways to improve after Wooldridge fire
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are looking for lessons they can take away from the large wildfire that swept through Wooldridge on Saturday. One of the big takeaways is how to improve communication. The wildfire scorched nearly 3,500 acres Saturday. The Cooper County Fire Protection District met Monday evening to...
bocojo.com
Boone County Senior Center celebrated new officers
The Southern Boone County Senior Center celebrated the induction of new officers with a fantastic lunch followed by Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. From Left-to-Right: Mayor Dorise Slinker, Treasurer John Sappington, Secretary Beth Fifer, 2nd Vice President Membership Bev Steelman, 1st. Vice President Brenda Austin, and...
KOMU
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres. Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state...
