ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Community leaders discuss housing challenges in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to housing in Jefferson City, community leaders say there are not a lot of options. That, combined with worsening economic conditions can make a roof over your head tough to access. On Tuesday, the Capital City Housing Conference held a hearing to discuss...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Cole Commissioner backs planned low income hosuing

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman is excited about three low – income private apartment complexes planned for Jefferson City. He says when built they’ll offer about 120 – apartments to lower income workers …. While Commissioners unanimously signed off on the ‘workforce housing’ plan, Mayor Carrie...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Swine research grant to go toward expansion of national facility on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - The National Swine Resource and Research Center (NSRRC) at MU announced Friday that it will receive an $8 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH). The money will go toward expanding the NSRRC to allow the facility to hold more pigs. This is the second grant the center has received from the NIH. Funding from the first grant was used to build the center 20 years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

New ‘Live Healthy’ program available to Audrain County residents

Mayors, commissioners and other county officials gathered at the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department last week for a monthly municipalities meeting. During the meeting, Eastern District Commissioner Leslie Meyer introduced a new health program that has been made available to Audrain County residents. She discussed the benefits of the program with those in attendance.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia Diversity Award nominations now open

COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Awards. The City of Columbia plans to recognize those in the community who have had an impact in promoting appreciation for diversity and cultural understanding. The winners of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 29

Here are all the events happening around mid-Missouri this Halloween!. Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Here are all the scores and highlights from your favorite teams as the opening round of districts kicked off yesterday night!. Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash

A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Boone County Senior Center celebrated new officers

The Southern Boone County Senior Center celebrated the induction of new officers with a fantastic lunch followed by Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. From Left-to-Right: Mayor Dorise Slinker, Treasurer John Sappington, Secretary Beth Fifer, 2nd Vice President Membership Bev Steelman, 1st. Vice President Brenda Austin, and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy