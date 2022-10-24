Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
$4.3+ million granted to Kansas to conserve Whooping Crane, Black Rail habitats
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.3 million has been granted to the State of Kansas to help conserve the habitats of endangered Whooping Cranes and Eastern Black Rails. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Oct. 19, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted it around $4.3 million out of a $66.7 million grant distributed across 16 states and Guam to support imperiled species.
KCTV 5
$22+ million granted to 65 Kansas organizations to aid victims, survivors of crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $22 million has been granted to 65 organizations in Kansas to help victims and survivors of violent crimes. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, more than $22 million was granted to Kansas organizations to support crime victims and survivors. She said the funds were provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance program.
KCTV 5
Neal Jones’ Top 5: Tips for choosing a Halloween costume
The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here. Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Neal Jones’ Top 5: Halloween candies. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Cold start to Wednesday, highs in the 60s
Skies will clear in the Kansas City metro over the next 24 hours. Keep your coat handy, though. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb up to about 63 degrees. Our Storm Track 5 Weather team is tracking the next chance for light, isolated rain. That looks to take place Thursday into Friday, when there is a 20% chance of showers. Stay connected with us via our apps.
KCTV 5
KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has encouraged residents to get their flu shots in 2022. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Influenza season has arrived in the Sunflower State. While activity remains low, it said flu cases have already been seen in Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters. The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.
KCTV 5
Early voting kicks off in Missouri with ‘no-excuse’ absentee ballots
PLATTE KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Day one of early voting in Missouri brought out more than 100 people to polls in Platte County, including an 18-year-old voting for the first time. “It was interesting,” Christian Conway said. “Kind of made me a little nervous, but I had to remind...
KCTV 5
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday. Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim,...
KCTV 5
Haunted history: Inside the Harris-Kearney House in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular home in Westport is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. In the weeks before Halloween, ghost hunters book tours of the Harris-Kearney House to try and catch a glimpse of the otherworldly. In the case of Tori Sheets and her friends,...
KCTV 5
‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt eyeing a higher office?. After new campaign filings on the FEC website stated “Office Sought: President,” Schmitt’s campaign told KCTV5 Thursday: “It was a staffing clerical error that has been corrected.”. Schmitt is running for...
Comments / 0