Carbondale, PA

Mary ellen Belchick
3d ago

The Carbondale Police SURELY knew that ATVs would be DRIVING to the fundraiser. If they were SO AGAINST that, THEY should have PUBLICLY announced that driving them there would not be allowed. They purposely waited so they could "flex their muscles" and make a big show. Shame on them. They could have arranged to provide police protection for drivers while the ATVs were enroute, no different than with parking restrictions and road closures for parades, etc. in towns.

Eh Whatever
3d ago

Stupid idea to encourage illegal riding on the road!! These ATVS are a nuisance all over this area. They drink & drive all hours of the night in packs of 20.. I wish they KEPT the ATVs, you'd see 40 yr olds having meltdowns!!

WBRE

Watch: Baby pushed to safety before crash, driver charged

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to leave the scene of a crash after hitting a woman with a baby in a stroller Thursday. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to Cedar Avenue and East Elm Street for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of setting couch on fire with blowtorch

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man set his couch on fire with a blowtorch causing flames to burn through his apartment in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 11, fire crews responded to the West Side residence around 11:30 p.m. for a fire burning through the second floor. Crews […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of pointing gun at staff for not having car done

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees. State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for burglary; DWI charges

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019. According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Woman walking with child sent to hospital after car struck them

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller. Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozen of catalytic converters stolen from COLTS buses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from the Shared Ride Vans at the North-South Road Complex in Scranton. Officials with COLTS stated the thefts occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday at the complex off Keyser Avenue. Rides will be minimized for the remainder of the week. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Pit maneuver’ caused crash into business, driver charged

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have filed charges against a man accused of doing a “pit maneuver” causing the victim to crash into a building earlier this month. Officers said they filed charges against Christopher Dailey for causing a vehicle to crash into Sports Page Barbershop on Williams Street on October 15. Investigators believe […]
PITTSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Armed gang members arrested near Pa. school

Several men were arraigned on Wednesday after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car parked near a high school in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

5 armed men arrested near Pennsylvania high school

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are releasing new information about the arrests of five armed men near a Luzerne County high school. Concerns are running high within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Several gang members were arrested on school property Wednesday where police say they were trespassing with weapons and a loaded handgun. “We believe […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault

Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

