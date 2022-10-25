Read full article on original website
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
Alamance County break-and-enter suspects found in Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a deep investigation of a car theft. Watch more headlines in the video above. In early August, Alamance County deputies responded to a car break-in call at a park on Church Road, near Saxapahaw. A victim...
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
Inflammatory, anonymous signs crop up next to Democratic school board candidate signs in W-S
Featured photo: Anonymous signs were posted next to Democratic school board candidates’ yard signs in Winston-Salem on Monday. (screenshot) Local Democrats were surprised Monday to find not that some of their roadside election signs had been vandalized or stolen, but that they had some company. Drivers in East Winston-Salem...
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
Some COVID-19 vaccines in Moore County may have been stored at wrong temperature, officials say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — About 20 people who received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine in Moore County during a six-day span this summer may have received doses that might have been stored at the wrong temperature, public health officials said. Matthew Garner, the county’s interim public health director,...
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
