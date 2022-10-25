ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Alamance County break-and-enter suspects found in Missouri

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a deep investigation of a car theft. Watch more headlines in the video above. In early August, Alamance County deputies responded to a car break-in call at a park on Church Road, near Saxapahaw. A victim...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting

HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
HOFFMAN, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy