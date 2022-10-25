Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Correction Officers Saved A Prisoner From Suiciding In Manhattan CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
“We are in a much better place”: SIUH hosts ribbon cutting for new power plant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) welcomed elected officials and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The event was held to mark the near completion of the state-of-the-art power plant located in what will soon be the new labor and delivery center at the hospital. The project began in 2018, but the realization of its need came to executives amid Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.
‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
beckersspine.com
Hospital for Special Surgery: 7 updates for leaders to know
From top facility rankings to a pain management partnership, here are seven updates on New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery from Becker's for leaders to know. 1. Healthgrades named the Hospital for Special Surgery a top facility for both orthopedics and spine care. 2. HSS received $21 million in...
2 Staten Island health facilities receive new drug drop boxes to combat ‘path to addiction’ found in our medicine cabinets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing in front of Rosebank Pharmacy Thursday, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito J. Fossella announced the placement of two new MedSafe Drug Drop Boxes on Staten Island. McMahon started the MedSafe Drug Drop Box initiative in 2017 as a way to prevent...
cdrecycler.com
Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York
The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
MTA to explain revised plan to place monopoles in 7 neighborhoods at upcoming public meeting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — MTA representatives will explain the updated Staten Island Railway (SIR) radio system plan — including the proposed placement of controversial monopoles along the train route — during a Community Board 3 meeting this week. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Traffic and Transportation Committee...
‘Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience’: City Comptroller Brad Lander addresses SINFPA Conference
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaders from across the borough gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday for the 10th annual Staten Island non-profit conference. The event was hosted by the Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), led by Executive Director Tatiana Arguello. This year’s conference centered around the theme: “2022 & Beyond: Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience.”
A decade of history, a storm’s legacy
The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
Molinaro’s rant heard ’round the world against American Red Cross helped put Staten Island on the map with Obama after Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was the rant heard ‘round the world. And it helped Staten Island get the aid it desperately needed to begin the recovery from Hurricane Sandy. It was Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 two days after the superstorm had finished wreaking its havoc across the metropolitan area.
Laura Kavanagh appointed New York City’s first female fire commissioner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Laura Kavanagh made history Thursday morning by becoming the first woman ever appointed New York City fire commissioner. Mayor Eric Adams made the historic appointment, the first in the 157-year history of the FDNY. As FDNY commissioner, Kavanagh will oversee the day-to-day administration of the...
Cops: Staten Island woman, 59, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Marie Dimino, 59, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Willowbrook Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
10 years later, journalists recall covering Hurricane Sandy -- the deadliest storm to ever hit Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon after getting home from work on Oct. 29, 2012, much of Staten Island went dark. There were widespread power outages, downed lines, trees that fell on houses and cars. Floodwaters had risen in shoreline communities to unprecedented levels. Residents of those areas were flooded before. But not like this.
As spotted lanternflies continue to plague Staten Island, residents invited to insect-stomping event on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There may be a chill in the air, but that hasn’t stopped the spotted lanternfly from swarming on Staten Island lawns and gardens, spreading larvae to ensure next spring’s pesky population. The destructive insects with colorful wings — known to be a threat...
MTA orders hundreds of additional new subway cars
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has ordered hundreds of new subway cars to help replace the agency’s aging fleet. On Wednesday, the MTA Board approved an order for 640 new R211 subway cars slated for the A and C lines, adding to the hundreds that the agency already ordered four years ago.
An hour and 15 minutes to drive 7 miles? Only on Staten Island (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Traffic on Staten Island is like the weather: Everybody talks about it but there’s nothing you can do about it. It truly feels like the borough grinds to a standstill every day because of traffic. There’s simple no escape. I had to drive...
‘A lot of work to do’; New Yorkers reflect on 10-year Sandy anniversary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ten years after Hurricane Sandy decimated neighborhoods in and around New York Harbor, many of those areas remain vulnerable to coastal storms. A coalition of organizations in the New York metro area put together a cruise around the harbor Wednesday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, and most of the speakers, including some elected officials, lamented the slow progress of coastal resiliency storms meant to protect some of the most vulnerable answers.
Staten Island Ferry marine engineers entitled to higher wages, comptroller rules
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry appear to be in line for a pay raise. On Thursday, City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a preliminary decision that Staten Island Ferry marine engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
As violin music plays, names of Staten Island Hurricane Sandy victims are read in remembrance ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams joined Borough President Vito Fossella on Saturday morning at Miller Field in New Dorp to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy devastated the borough and 24 residents lost their lives. Several dozen attendees, including many of the Island’s elected officials, gathered in...
