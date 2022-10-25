ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

“We are in a much better place”: SIUH hosts ribbon cutting for new power plant

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) welcomed elected officials and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The event was held to mark the near completion of the state-of-the-art power plant located in what will soon be the new labor and delivery center at the hospital. The project began in 2018, but the realization of its need came to executives amid Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery: 7 updates for leaders to know

From top facility rankings to a pain management partnership, here are seven updates on New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery from Becker's for leaders to know. 1. Healthgrades named the Hospital for Special Surgery a top facility for both orthopedics and spine care. 2. HSS received $21 million in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

2 Staten Island health facilities receive new drug drop boxes to combat ‘path to addiction’ found in our medicine cabinets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing in front of Rosebank Pharmacy Thursday, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito J. Fossella announced the placement of two new MedSafe Drug Drop Boxes on Staten Island. McMahon started the MedSafe Drug Drop Box initiative in 2017 as a way to prevent...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cdrecycler.com

Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York

The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience’: City Comptroller Brad Lander addresses SINFPA Conference

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaders from across the borough gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday for the 10th annual Staten Island non-profit conference. The event was hosted by the Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), led by Executive Director Tatiana Arguello. This year’s conference centered around the theme: “2022 & Beyond: Building Nonprofit Capacity & Resilience.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A decade of history, a storm’s legacy

The devastation that daylight revealed on Oct. 30, 2012 -- after Hurricane Sandy tore through Staten Island overnight -- remains heartbreaking for a borough that saw 24 lives lost and countless homes destroyed in the historic storm. As the scope of the damage revealed itself that day, it would be...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

10 years later, journalists recall covering Hurricane Sandy -- the deadliest storm to ever hit Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon after getting home from work on Oct. 29, 2012, much of Staten Island went dark. There were widespread power outages, downed lines, trees that fell on houses and cars. Floodwaters had risen in shoreline communities to unprecedented levels. Residents of those areas were flooded before. But not like this.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘A lot of work to do’; New Yorkers reflect on 10-year Sandy anniversary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ten years after Hurricane Sandy decimated neighborhoods in and around New York Harbor, many of those areas remain vulnerable to coastal storms. A coalition of organizations in the New York metro area put together a cruise around the harbor Wednesday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, and most of the speakers, including some elected officials, lamented the slow progress of coastal resiliency storms meant to protect some of the most vulnerable answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry marine engineers entitled to higher wages, comptroller rules

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry appear to be in line for a pay raise. On Thursday, City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a preliminary decision that Staten Island Ferry marine engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
