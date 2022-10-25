STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) welcomed elected officials and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The event was held to mark the near completion of the state-of-the-art power plant located in what will soon be the new labor and delivery center at the hospital. The project began in 2018, but the realization of its need came to executives amid Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO