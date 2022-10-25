Read full article on original website
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
This definitively needs to be Lee Corso’s last year with College GameDay
The legendary Lee Corso missed College GameDay in Week 9 due to health issues, further solidifying that this should be his last season on the show. Whether it’s the headgear picks, his belly-laugh-inducing off-the-cuff remarks, or the iconic “Not so fast” comments, few people have been as integral to college football fandom at large as Lee Corso as a member of ESPN’s College GameDay crew. He’s been a fabric of the college football culture with fans starting their Saturdays with him featured on the soundtrack.
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams heads to the locker room with injury Penn State showdown
Ohio State star running back Miyan Williams left the field and headed to the locker room with an injury during the Buckeyes’ game at Penn State on Saturday. Near the end of the first quarter, Williams took the football near the sidelines, when he was tackled awkwardly and landed hard on his right arm. After staying down for quite a bit, he walked with trainers back to the Buckeyes sideline, later caught by FOX cameras walking into the locker room.
Florida State C Baba Miller to miss 16 games over rules violation
Florida State freshman Baba Miller will miss the first 16 games of the regular season for receiving an improper travel
Miami Dolphins: Detroit Lions by the numbers 2022
The Miami Dolphins are heading north to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions but what do we really know about them? They are better than their 1-5 record. Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media this week and said that the Detroit Lions are indeed better than their record. In his words, “They play tough”. What else would you expect from a team coached by former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell?
Special Kansas Sportsbook Promo: Get Up To $1,700 in Risk Free Bets
Chiefs fans can rest easy this week with the team on a bye. Just sit back, enjoy the NFL slate, and laugh at every team that isn’t as good as ours. To help make this bye week even sweeter, three different sportsbooks have amazing promos for Chiefs fans resulting in $1,700 in risk-free bets! I’ll explain how to claim each offer, but I hope you’re ready for a massive payday this Sunday.
Detroit Pistons rant: Cade Cunningham, defense, refs and coaching
The Detroit Pistons were blown out in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks, spoiling a special night from Cade Cunningham. Cade was unstoppable in the first half, putting up 27 points on his way to 35 overall to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover. Fans finally got what they’ve been asking for which is for Cade Cunningham to take over a game, assert himself and be the best player on the floor, which he was for most of the game.
