Jets’ Robert Saleh continues to walk back ‘taking receipts’ remark amid 5-2 start
Early on in the season, Robert Saleh had a message for the haters. The Jets head coach said he was “taking receipts” on the people mocking the Jets and “can’t wait to shove it down everyone’s throat when it comes around.”. ****. PLAY THIS FREE...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger undergoes eye surgery: What’s the recovery timeline?
If the Giants are going to maintain their winning ways, they will have to do it without their starting tight end. Rookie Daniel Bellinger underwent successful surgery on his left eye socket after being jabbed in the eye by a Jaguars linebacker in last week’s victory over the Jaguars, according to ESPN. Bellinger suffered damage to his septum and the lower window of his socket. He could miss anywhere from two to six weeks.
Giants vs. Seahawks prediction, spread and player props for NFL Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season as they’ve started the year 6-1, which includes wins over the Ravens and Packers. But the Seahawks have also outperformed expectations as they are 4-3 going into Week 8 and have won three of their last four games.
How to watch the Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday (10-27-22) | Amazon Prime is the only way
Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game (Oct. 27, 2022) between the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens isn’t on regular TV. The only way to watch it is on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 4-3, while the Bucs are 3-4. Fans can...
WATCH: ESPN's College GameDay crew picks best team in the country through week 9
We are well into the college football season, with the playoff race starting to take shape. So at Week 9’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning, the entire crew picked who they think is pound for pound the best team in the country right now, just given the season to date.
Mike Francesa keeps unloading on the Yankees: ‘A disgrace’
Mike Francesa can’t get over the New York Yankees’ embarrassing performance in the American League Championship Series. The former WFAN host returned to Twitter Thursday to continue airing his grievances. Francesa started with his reaction to the story that Director of Mental Conditioning Chad Bohling forwarded to players...
World Series 2022: How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros in Game 1 Friday (10-28-22) | TV, live stream and time
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will be played Friday (Oct. 28, 2022) beginning at 7: p.m. ET. Fox will broadcast the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch the game on DirecTV Stream, a live streaming service that gets the same channels as your local cable provider. Sling TV also is another place to access the game.
Pacers vs. Nets prediction, injury report and odds for Saturday, 10/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets have stumbled out of the gate to the tune of a 1-4 record. Things aren’t looking great for a team with NBA Finals aspirations, but the season is still young. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers were expected to struggle and that’s exactly what we’ve seen so far in 2022. However, the Pacers notched their second win of the season last night.
