ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 15

Steven Swisher
3d ago

Vance got Senate. Don’t let Ohio become like the Mahoning valley full nothing from Tim RyanThis is all about the economy and about rampant crime, drugs and boarder failure.Tim will just continue the Biden failures. Time for term limit on Tim.

Reply(1)
14
Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Ryan has nothing to show for 20 years in office. Just look at Youngstown and see how badly they are doing. Trump did a few things for the area like bringing in fracking that Biden killed and shamed GM to build the battery plant but Ryan did nothing to create any jobs vs the 50,000 lost in his time in office.

Reply
10
Cat Emm
3d ago

Ryan is NOT a moderate. He votes with Biden and Pelosi 100% of the time. He is PROUD that he voted for higher taxes and the ‘I flatiron bailout’. He voted for a 21% raise for himself and his buddies. When was the last time your employer gave you a 21% raise? He hasn’t done any work but feels he’s entitled. Who needs taxing Tim? Not Ohio.

Reply
9
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment

This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?

Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups. Vance made significant […] The post Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy