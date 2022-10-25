Vance got Senate. Don’t let Ohio become like the Mahoning valley full nothing from Tim RyanThis is all about the economy and about rampant crime, drugs and boarder failure.Tim will just continue the Biden failures. Time for term limit on Tim.
Ryan has nothing to show for 20 years in office. Just look at Youngstown and see how badly they are doing. Trump did a few things for the area like bringing in fracking that Biden killed and shamed GM to build the battery plant but Ryan did nothing to create any jobs vs the 50,000 lost in his time in office.
Ryan is NOT a moderate. He votes with Biden and Pelosi 100% of the time. He is PROUD that he voted for higher taxes and the ‘I flatiron bailout’. He voted for a 21% raise for himself and his buddies. When was the last time your employer gave you a 21% raise? He hasn’t done any work but feels he’s entitled. Who needs taxing Tim? Not Ohio.
