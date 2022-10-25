ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough man confesses to killing elderly family member, deputies say

By Amy Gehrt
 3 days ago
Robert Curtis Ashcraft, 49, of Gibsonton, called authorities Monday night to report that he had shot an elderly relative and wanted to turn himself in, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. [ Photo provided / Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

A 49-year-old Gibsonton man called authorities Monday night to report that he had shot an elderly relative and wanted to turn himself in, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Curtis Ashcraft called the Sheriff’s Office to confess around 10:15 p.m., the agency said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He told the dispatcher he was on the front porch of the home, unarmed, and would wait there for deputies. arrive.

When deputies arrived at the Wiggins Road home, they found the body of an elderly woman lying on the bed, the release said. The woman had been shot in the head.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman or say how she was related to Ashcraft because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law.

According to jail records, Ashcraft was arrested at his home address, 9009 Wiggins Road, around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Ashcraft was booked into a Hillsborough County jail early Tuesday. He is being held without bond, jail records show.

Ashcraft faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

