Nick Leverett could be Bucs’ starting left guard by default Thursday

Bucs guard Nick Leverett (60) hits the goal post pad while warming up along with rookie Luke Goedeke (67) during training camp in late July. Both players logged snaps in Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Panthers, but Leverett may start Thursday night against the Ravens while Goedeke nurses a foot injury. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Though Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich continued defending the team’s left-guard platoon system Tuesday, it might be rendered moot this week.

Rookie Luke Goedeke, nursing a foot injury, was not seen at the portion of practice open to reporters, opening the door for Nick Leverett to make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Ravens.

On Monday, coach Todd Bowles indicated Goedeke’s injury wasn’t serious, adding he would start against Baltimore. But when asked after Tuesday’s practice if the team will have one left guard or continue platooning, Leftwich said, “We have one because of Luke, because of where he’s at (physically).”

Leftwich said the decision to use both players in Sunday’s 21-3 loss at Carolina was made collectively by himself, Bowles and run-game coordinator Harold Goodwin. Goedeke, underperforming by advanced-metric gauges, was replaced by Leverett after two possessions in both halves against the Panthers.

“It went well from that standpoint, just to give Luke a breather within certain reps, to give Nick some opportunities,” Leftwich said. “So that’s really what that is. Nothing really major in that, that’s really all it is — give them a series, be able to talk to them, be able to communicate with them, make sure we’re all seeing the same thing.”

In 20 snaps, Leverett finished with a grade of 74.3 and allowed no pressures in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. Goedeke played 48 snaps, finishing with a 55.2 grade and allowing two pressures.

“Well the tough part is, it’s two different type of snap counts, right? So it makes it tough (to grade),” Leftwich said.

“But they both graded out OK. They were just playing against a real good guy (Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown) that had his hand in the ground, and any time you’re facing those type of guys, it makes it tough really for any guard.”

If Goedeke is sidelined Thursday, he won’t be alone. Second-year linebacker K.J. Britt, whose 138 special-teams snaps lead the squad, has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained at Carolina.

Leftwich: Fournette not at fault

One of the few variables in the Bucs’ chronic short-yardage breakdowns is the player carrying the ball.

In the last three games, veteran Leonard Fournette has converted only twice in six attempts on third- or fourth-and-1. Rookie Rachaad White has converted on all three of his tries in that same span, with all three of his conversions occurring in a Week Five win against the Falcons.

But on Tuesday, Leftwich defended Fournette, averaging 2.9 yards a carry (82 carries, 235 yards, one touchdown) since his 127-yard outburst in the season opener against the Cowboys.

“It hasn’t been Lenny that’s been the reason why we haven’t gotten those first downs,” Leftwich said.

“To convert on those down-and-distances, it takes 11, so we just executed better on those plays, and Rachaad just so happened to be in, I believe. I don’t believe Lenny’s the problem with our short yardage.”

Limited to 11 carries his first four contests, White has totaled 15 (for 50 yards) in his last three. On Monday, Bowles said his staff must find a “happy medium” to give both backs ample carries.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.