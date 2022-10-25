Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wfmynews2.com
Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him. According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
ABC7 Chicago
Nevada's Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man after GPS led couple astray
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A missing couple's story sparked change in Nevada's Silver Alert system. The video featured is from a previous report. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
'It's the weight of the world off my shoulders': Man who found Cairo Jordan relieved to hear his name
PEKIN, Ind. — Maroon and gold leaves crunch under Jeff Meredith's feet as he walks down a dead-end road in Pekin, Indiana. "It's a good day," he said. His words contrast his sentiments six months ago, when the leaves on the ground were just forming buds on bare trees.
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
hot96.com
A Partial Verdict For Kentucky Man
A jury came back with a partial verdict for Robert Garner around noon on Monday. Garner was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, but guilty of operating under the influence. The charge of reckless homicide went without a verdict. Garner was on trial for the death of 21 year...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
TODAY.com
Kentucky coal miner whose photo went viral speaks out
A picture of a man with coal mine dust still on his face sitting with his three-year-old son at a basketball game has gone viral. Michael McGuire, the man in the photo, says he never expected the fame and attention.Oct. 27, 2022.
wymt.com
Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years. “One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that...
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
