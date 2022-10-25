ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pekin, IN

wfmynews2.com

Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
DELPHI, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
KENTUCKY STATE
hot96.com

A Partial Verdict For Kentucky Man

A jury came back with a partial verdict for Robert Garner around noon on Monday. Garner was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, but guilty of operating under the influence. The charge of reckless homicide went without a verdict. Garner was on trial for the death of 21 year...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

