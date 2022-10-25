ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust

Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache

The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
