Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
3 longtime Dodgers who (might have) played their final game in LA
Woah, man. It took Justin Turner nearly 10 days to process the Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason. It’s unclear if LA fans, even after the San Diego Padres’ elimination, have been able to do the same. The 111-win season went down the tubes, in...
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Ex-White Sox player describes Frank Thomas in foul way in new book
Frank Thomas is a Baseball Hall of Famer and a Chicago White Sox legend, but a new book says that he wasn't among the favorites in the clubhouse.
Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache
The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should trade prior to the deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have a few players who might draw interest prior to the trade deadline. The Atlanta Falcons have been exceeding the expectations of most people as they are right in the race for the NFC South crown. However, they are also caught in the middle ground of being...
