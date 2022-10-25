ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQdVO_0imHhJjM00

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm they have made an arrest following an armed carjacking in Lawrence this week.

The victim said she was not only robbed but kidnapped and forced to sit in her passenger seat while being driven around by a complete stranger.

Fortunately, that woman wasn’t hurt and lived to tell the tale.

Walking out of a Dollar Tree on Pendleton Pike, a woman claims she was ambushed by an armed carjacker while getting into her SUV on Monday.

“Before I could close the door, he stepped in and showed me the pistol and was like, ‘Scoot over,’” said the victim.

Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles

That victim asked not to be identified but said the suspect first drove her to a Huntington Bank location nearby on Pendleton Pike, but the ATM was closed due to construction.

“When we couldn’t get the money he was saying, This isn’t good. You better figure out how to get me some money,’” said the victim.  “His goal was to get money.”

The armed thief then drove the woman to a second Huntington Bank on East Washington where he forced her to withdraw cash from her account.

“I kept crying and he was like, ‘I’m not going to hurt you. Just shut up,'” said the victim.

Finally, after driving the woman to the downtown transit center, the suspect stole her wedding ring and drove away in her silver Honda Pilot.

“I tried to give him my purse and my car, like just let me out. You can have it all. I didn’t care about nothing but my life,” said the woman.

“The victim did well. It was very frightening of course,” said Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

The Lawrence chief praised the victim for complying with the suspect’s demands, which is often the best way to stay safe.

“Yeah, it’s not worth getting physically injured. As traumatic as it was, she was physically uninjured,” said Woodruff.

“I just followed directions. I did what he told me to do,” said the victim.

After being dropped off downtown, the woman called 911 and IMPD responded before realizing the crime started in Lawrence.

East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for interstate shooting

Before he drove away the woman said the suspect admitted he targeted her at random.

“I asked him why did you choose me and he said, ‘It just wasn’t your lucky day,'” said the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8i7t_0imHhJjM00
George Landy

Lawrence police confirm the suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon and the victim’s stolen SUV was recovered.

Officers took 52-year-old George Landy into custody on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and felon possessing a handgun.

Anyone with information on the case is still asked to call Lawrence Police or CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 11

John Stark
3d ago

yeah crime is really down in Marion County. If you believe that I have ocean front property to sell you in montana

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence officer shoots and kills suspect involved in chase

LAWRENCE, Indiana — An officer shot a suspect at the end of a chase, the Lawrence Police Department told 13News Thursday afternoon. The suspect shot by officers has died. Police only identified the suspect as a male. The chase started near East 56th Street and Pendleton Pike around 3...
LAWRENCE, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
GREENSBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF

(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
korncountry.com

SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Fiery crash sends person to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy