ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairdale High School hosted the very first “Mindfulness Fair” on Friday. According to the release, Fairdale High School is the only Jefferson County Public School with a mindfulness classroom where students can go to relax and decompress to work on their mental health. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

6 Western High School students become certified baristas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, six Western High School students became official certified baristas after completing a training course. According to the release, the program was six weeks long and partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee. Executives visited the students and helped teach them some skills needed for working in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Elementary class serves coffee and smiles on Fridays

New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 4 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be increased security at Carrithers Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school on Wednesday. According to a letter from the principal, Dr. Denis Franklin-Williams, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to school administrators.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receives largest gift ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district gets its largest donation ever from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio made the announcement this morning that the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation has been given a $20 million gift. It can be used for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips

New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small playground turned from bright colors to black after a fire at Blue Lick Elementary Wednesday night. Students saw the drastic change when they were dropped off at school Thursday morning. “This is definitely going to stick with me forever,” exclaimed Blue Lick Elementary School...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 17

Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance. Updated: 7 hours ago. During the band’s show, it will play three songs requested by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Halloween weekend upon us, LMPD has shared tips for families to follow to be safe but still have fun. Local hot spots are preparing for the crowds the weekend and Monday could bring. A lot of folks look forward to Halloween each and every year,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police encouraging precaution, safety during Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is encouraging people to safely enjoy Halloween weekend. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff recommends people wear bright, visible clothing and carry flashlights while trick-or-treating. "We suggest an adult or supervisor is always with kids to make sure they're overseeing them, making sure...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress. ”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hillcrest Avenue decorated for Halloween, annual trick-or-treating for families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween on Hillcrest is alive and well, even if the decorations scare the life out of neighbors. Neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue, in between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue, decorate their homes every fall for Halloween. Hundreds of families have turned out nightly for the October tradition that returned to street-wide trick-or-treating this year, after not being able to the last two years due to COVID-19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy