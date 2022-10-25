Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Fairdale High School hosts ‘Mindfulness Fair’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fairdale High School hosted the very first “Mindfulness Fair” on Friday. According to the release, Fairdale High School is the only Jefferson County Public School with a mindfulness classroom where students can go to relax and decompress to work on their mental health. The...
Wave 3
6 Western High School students become certified baristas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, six Western High School students became official certified baristas after completing a training course. According to the release, the program was six weeks long and partnered with Heine Brothers Coffee. Executives visited the students and helped teach them some skills needed for working in...
wdrb.com
Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
JCPS middle school to increase security due to possible threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A middle school in Jeffersontown is increasing their security Thursday morning after threats were made against the school. Jefferson County Public School Police officers will reportedly have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School Oct. 27. On Wednesday, a student found a handwritten note with a...
Wave 3
Norton Elementary class serves coffee and smiles on Fridays
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
Wave 3
Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be increased security at Carrithers Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school on Wednesday. According to a letter from the principal, Dr. Denis Franklin-Williams, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to school administrators.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Public Education Foundation receives largest gift ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district gets its largest donation ever from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio made the announcement this morning that the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation has been given a $20 million gift. It can be used for...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips
Wave 3
Gun found in Seneca High School student’s backpack following fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Seneca High School on Tuesday morning. The incident was confirmed in a letter sent out to student’s families by Seneca’s principal, Michael Guy. According to the letter, a fight occurred inside the...
Wave 3
Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small playground turned from bright colors to black after a fire at Blue Lick Elementary Wednesday night. Students saw the drastic change when they were dropped off at school Thursday morning. “This is definitely going to stick with me forever,” exclaimed Blue Lick Elementary School...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 17
Wave 3
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Halloween weekend upon us, LMPD has shared tips for families to follow to be safe but still have fun. Local hot spots are preparing for the crowds the weekend and Monday could bring. A lot of folks look forward to Halloween each and every year,...
Wave 3
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from Metro Housing Coalition found more than 4,000 families living in District 8 alone are at risk of losing their home. Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong covers the area. Friday, the she talked about housing insecurity in the Highlands. ”These are the parents who...
wdrb.com
Louisville police encouraging precaution, safety during Halloween weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is encouraging people to safely enjoy Halloween weekend. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff recommends people wear bright, visible clothing and carry flashlights while trick-or-treating. "We suggest an adult or supervisor is always with kids to make sure they're overseeing them, making sure...
Wave 3
LMPD and IMPD still recruiting, starting salary increases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said recruiting and keeping officers is still a work in progress. ”Last year was absolutely far more difficult than this year. I think this year, we finally- it feels more like traditional policing, getting our feet back under us,” Shields said.
wdrb.com
Hillcrest Avenue decorated for Halloween, annual trick-or-treating for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween on Hillcrest is alive and well, even if the decorations scare the life out of neighbors. Neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue, in between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue, decorate their homes every fall for Halloween. Hundreds of families have turned out nightly for the October tradition that returned to street-wide trick-or-treating this year, after not being able to the last two years due to COVID-19.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
Wave 3
Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
