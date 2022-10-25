LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween on Hillcrest is alive and well, even if the decorations scare the life out of neighbors. Neighbors on Hillcrest Avenue, in between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue, decorate their homes every fall for Halloween. Hundreds of families have turned out nightly for the October tradition that returned to street-wide trick-or-treating this year, after not being able to the last two years due to COVID-19.

