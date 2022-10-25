Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
Lawrence officer shoots and kills suspect involved in chase
LAWRENCE, Indiana — An officer shot a suspect at the end of a chase, the Lawrence Police Department told 13News Thursday afternoon. The suspect shot by officers has died. Police only identified the suspect as a male. The chase started near East 56th Street and Pendleton Pike around 3...
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted robbery occurred early Thursday at 3: […]
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after robbing two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April...
WTHR
Teen shot at apartment complex
Speedway Police are investigating a shooting right now at Eagle Creek Court Apartments. They tell us a teenager was shot.
Mother and daughter arrested in series of Marion County bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and her mother, 55-year-old Sierra Hunt, robbed two banks. The robberies began on Oct. 7 at a bank on Corporate Drive in Indianapolis. The robber was able to get away with cash.
cbs4indy.com
Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for stealing woman’s car after forcing her to withdraw money from bank
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year old man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and other counts related to a carjacking that happened at a Dollar Tree Monday afternoon, according to the Lawrence Police Department. George Landy was arrested Tuesday and charged with preliminary charges of armed robbery,...
cbs4indy.com
Person injured after reported stabbing near IU Bloomington campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed someone near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Police have not given a condition on the victim.
Woman recounts Lawrence carjacking, suspect forcing her to withdraw money at ATMs
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence arrested a suspect in a carjacking and robbery Tuesday afternoon. “I just think about all this woulda, coulda, shoulda stuff,” the victim told 13News Tuesday evening. She didn’t want to give her name or show her face after what she said happened...
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect […]
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned
INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
cbs4indy.com
Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
IMPD investigating homicide after man found dead from trauma on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide after finding a person dead yesterday in the 1000 block of E. Washington Street.
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Owner of troubled Greenwood hotel denies problems at his property
GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we're getting a detailed look inside a Greenwood hotel that was just shut down by the city. We're also hearing from the owner of the property, as his guests and residents had to clear out so the building can be brought back up to health and safety standards.
