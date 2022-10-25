ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

WTHR

SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence officer shoots and kills suspect involved in chase

LAWRENCE, Indiana — An officer shot a suspect at the end of a chase, the Lawrence Police Department told 13News Thursday afternoon. The suspect shot by officers has died. Police only identified the suspect as a male. The chase started near East 56th Street and Pendleton Pike around 3...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person injured after reported stabbing near IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed someone near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Police have not given a condition on the victim.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

